Defensive back Jarvis Ware, wide receiver Jalen Knox among group to recently depart Missouri football

Neosho Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile still more than three months away from its season opener against Central Michigan on Sept. 4, Missouri football is undergoing some offseason roster changes. Two players who previously started for the Tigers are no longer with the team. Jarvis Ware, who started parts of the 2019 and 2020 seasons for Missouri, entered the transfer portal on Monday, MU confirmed. On Tuesday, Missouri also confirmed the departure of wide receiver Jalen Knox from the team. MU didn't comment on whether the Dallas-area native has entered the transfer portal.

