Close-Up Portraits Reveal the Incredibly Diverse Characteristics of Individual Bees
Although busy hives filled with bumblebees tend to dominate mainstream imagery and conversations about bee populations, 90 percent of the insects are actually solitary creatures that prefer to live outside of a colony. This majority, which is comprised of tens of thousands of species, are also superior pollinators in comparison to their social counterparts because they’re polylectic, meaning they collect the sticky substance from multiple sources, making them even more crucial to maintaining crops and biodiversity.www.thisiscolossal.com