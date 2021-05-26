Cancel
Close-Up Portraits Reveal the Incredibly Diverse Characteristics of Individual Bees

By Grace Ebert
Colossal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough busy hives filled with bumblebees tend to dominate mainstream imagery and conversations about bee populations, 90 percent of the insects are actually solitary creatures that prefer to live outside of a colony. This majority, which is comprised of tens of thousands of species, are also superior pollinators in comparison to their social counterparts because they’re polylectic, meaning they collect the sticky substance from multiple sources, making them even more crucial to maintaining crops and biodiversity.

Related
PhotographyLight Stalking

Lazar Gintchin’s Panoramic Fine Art Landscapes Are Inspiring

Fine art photography can be quite difficult to define because it depends on the artist's creative vision, style, and preferences. Besides composition and capturing the photograph, fine arts photography can involve more post-processing, to bring out the vision or express what the artist had in their mind. Lazar Gintchin is one such fine art photographer who is deeply drawn to the panoramic fine art photography style because he believes that it is a better representation of the natural landscape.
AnimalsDIY Photography

These close-up portraits show that bees have “different personalities”

When looking from afar, all bees look the same. But just like they’re complex and intelligent creatures, they also look different from each other. Photographer and drone operator Josh Forwood wanted to show these differences, so he took a series of macro bee portraits. His photos let us meet bees up close (and I mean, really close) and see how different their little faces really are.
Animalsgoodshomedesign.com

Australians in awe of native blue-banded bees found across the country

Australians are in awe of a native bee covered in deep blue stripes after learning the unusual insect can be found across the country. The blue-banded bee can be spotted in gardens in each state except for Tasmania and can be recognised by the coloured stripes around their abdomen. While...
Wildlifesciencenewsforstudents.org

The secret to T. rex‘s incredible biting force is at last revealed

The fearsome Tyrannosaurus rex had a tremendous bone-crushing bite. What made this possible was a stiff lower jaw. And that stiffness came from a boomerang-shaped bit of bone. A new study finds that this small bone braced what would have been an otherwise flexible lower jaw. Unlike mammals, reptiles and...
Cell PhonesKotaku

18-Year-old Artist Draws Incredible Portraits On Her Smartphone

Mejiro, an 18-year-old artist in Japan, was recently featured on the country’s national TV news for art she draws on her smartphone. “I drew this on my smartphone,” she said, holding up a portrait on her phone. Mejiro doesn’t use a stylus, but her finger as she draws directly on the screen. Her illustration app of choice is Ibis Paint.
AstronomyNewswise

Cosmic cartographers map the nearby Universe revealing the diversity of star-forming galaxies

Newswise — A team of astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) has completed the first census of molecular clouds in the nearby Universe, revealing that contrary to previous scientific opinion, these stellar nurseries do not all look and act the same. In fact, they’re as diverse as the people, homes, neighborhoods, and regions that make up our own world.
Visual ArtColossal

Flora and Fauna Converge as Fantastic Hybrid Creatures in Jon Ching’s Oil Paintings

Artist Jon Ching strikes a balance between texture and color in his meticulously detailed oil paintings that make fantastic creatures—owls with plumes of mushrooms and fuzzy molds, seahorses sprouting leafy twigs, and fish with striped tulip fins—appear natural in their environments. This vague distinction between the realistic and surreal saturates Ching’s body of work, which imagines a magical ecosystem that visualizes the symbiotic relationships between flora and fauna. “I am inspired by the worldview of many Indigenous cultures that revere the natural world and see god in every aspect of our living world,” he tells Colossal. “I believe that perspective is key to their sustainable societies and one that must be reawakened in our colonized societies.”
AstronomyPhys.org

Study reveals diverse magnetic fields in solar-type star forming cores

Magnetic fields are ubiquitous throughout the Milky Way galaxy and play a crucial role in all dynamics of interstellar medium. However, questions like how solar-type stars form out of magnetized molecular clouds, whether the role of magnetic fields changes at various scales and densities of molecular clouds, and what factors can change the morphology of magnetic fields in low-mass dense cores still remain unclear.
AstronomyNorth Coast Journal

North Coast Night Lights: Eclipse of the Super Flower Moon

The full moon of May, called the flower moon, was a real doozy: it was a super moon, an eclipse, and a blood moon — the first Super Blood Flower Moon into which I can ever remember having tuned. So how does it come by all of those monikers?. The...
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

Look at This Newly Discovered, Utterly Adorable 'Chocolate' Frog Species

A potentially new species of tree frog has been discovered in New Guinea, and it's full of surprises. For starters, instead of the bright green skin of its relatives, this creature sports a beautiful chocolate brown. It was also found in an unexpected location. "What's a little surprising about this discovery is that the well-known and common green tree frog of Australia has a long-overlooked relative living in the lowland rainforests of New Guinea," said one of the researchers, Griffith University and Queensland Museum phylogeneticist Paul Oliver. "Because of this we named the new frog Litoria mira because the word Mira means surprised...
Photographygeneralaviationnews.com

Video: A close-up look at a volcano

Reuters has just posted a short video to YouTube showing the moment a drone crashes into an erupting volcano in Iceland. The drone captures stunning images of lava flowing out of the volcano before it crashes. The drone pilot then comes on the video, explaining how difficult it is to fly a drone in these conditions. Check it out below:
dronedj.com

Drones reveal incredible shrinking whales

An ocean titan, famous for its mighty spout, is becoming a squirt. In just 30 years, the average right whale has become a meter smaller, according to a new study. Drones reveal the right whales are shrinking. The whales used to grow to 46 feet (14 meters) on average. But...
PhotographyHarvard Health

Photographer focuses on groups to make individual characteristics stand out

When a cicada landed on Diana Zlatanovski when she was a child, it was hardly a magical moment. But when she photographed a collection of cicadas housed at the Museum of Comparative Zoology for her new book of images, “Typology: Collections at the Harvard Museums of Science & Culture,” “I began to appreciate how beautiful they really are, with the bold graphic patterning on their bodies and the delicate lines of their translucent wings,” she said.
AnimalsPosted by
GreenMatters

The “Big Five” Are No Longer Animals to Hunt, But to Photograph

From now on, the big five will no longer refer to the most challenging animals to hunt in Africa — instead, it will celebrate the top five endangered animals to photograph. A group of photographers and conservationists recently came together to redefine the centuries-old big five as the “New Big 5,” and they hope this will help bring attention to how desperately some of the world’s endangered animals need our conservation efforts.
WildlifePosted by
SlashGear

Scientists rewrite the origins of the humble watermelon

A classic summertime treat for picnics and barbecues is a nice, cold watermelon. Researchers have published a new study in the “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences” that rewrites the origins of the domesticated watermelon we know and love today. The researchers used DNA from greenhouse-grown plants that represent all species and hundreds of varieties of watermelons.
Photographymymodernmet.com

Beauty of the Netherlands in the Springtime Captured in Breathtaking Photos

Landscape photographer Albert Dros continues to make good use of his time while curbing his international travel. As with most people, Dros has been forced to stay close to home this year, but that hasn't slowed his creativity. His latest portfolio is an homage to the beauty of springtime in the Netherlands. By showing off his home country, Dros reminds us that sometimes the best photographs don't require traveling very far.
Entertainmentgoodshomedesign.com

Incredible Cave Paintings 8 Miles-Long Discovered Deep in Amazon Forest: The Sistine Chapel of Ancients

The Amazon rainforest is known to be the home of many unique species, and it is a protected area that has kept conservationists on the lookout for a long time. Recently, a series of cave paintings have been found in the area, bringing it back into the spotlight of the media. The paintings are located in Colombia’s Amazon rainforest and they are in almost perfect shape, making this discovery the “Sistine Chapel of the Ancients”.