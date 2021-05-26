What Is Pulque And What Does It Taste Like?
Have you ever heard of pulque? This lightly fermented Mexican beverage is made from the sap of the agave plant, famously known for its other (much more alcoholic) outputs, tequila and mezcal (via Serious Eats). But pulque is an altogether different beverage: with a short fermentation time of just 15 to 20 days (via El Universal), pulque is not distilled like those hard alcohols, resulting in a fizzy, sweet-and-sour beverage that Serious Eats notes is more similar to kombucha in taste. Pulque's most notable feature, perhaps, is its texture: it's a bit thick and almost — but not quite — slimy, as if it were "made from okra," according to Naomi Tomky of Serious Eats.www.mashed.com