Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

US wildlife managers propose protections for rare chicken

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5uxO_0aCGQsql00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers on Wednesday proposed federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken, saying its habitat across five states is in danger of becoming more fragmented and the effects of climate change and drought are expected to take a further toll on the species in the future.

Once listed as a threatened species, the chicken’s habitat spans parts of New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas -- including a portion of the oil-rich Permian Basin.

Environmentalists have been pushing to reinstate federal protections for years. They consider the species severely threatened, citing lost and fragmented habitat as the result of oil and gas development, livestock grazing, farming and the building of roads and power lines.

Federal officials are proposing to list the southern population in eastern New Mexico and the southern reaches of the Texas Panhandle as endangered and those birds in the northern part of the species’ range as threatened.

The public will have 60 days to comment on the proposal. Two virtual public meetings will be held in July. It could be a year before federal officials make a final determination.

Once thought to number in the millions, federal officials said the five-year average population across the entire range hovers around 27,000 individual birds.

Landowners and the oil and gas industry say they have had success with voluntary conservation programs aimed at protecting habitat and boosting the bird’s numbers. The Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, which oversees the conservation effort, reported last fall that the population grew to an estimated 34,400 — up from a low of about 15,400 in 2013.

A group of U.S. senators sent a letter last week to federal officials urging them not to list the bird, saying a designation under the Endangered Species Act would undermine the ongoing conservation work in the five states.

Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma and his fellow Republican lawmakers pointed out that more than 9,375 square miles (24,280 square kilometers) are covered by conservation agreements and industry participants have contributed more than $64 million in enrollment and mitigation fees that have helped to boost the bird’s population.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas suggested that the proposed listing favors government overreach and heavy-handed regulation over cooperation with landowners.

“Today’s announcement will hurt our state’s economy, hinder our oil and gas independence, increase utility costs, and prevent the development of renewable energy in prime western Kansas locations,” he said.

If the agency decides to list the species, officials said landowners and oil companies already participating in the conservation program wouldn’t be affected because they already are taking steps to protect habitat. However, a listing would prevent any activities that result in the loss or degradation of existing habitat.

Energy companies and ranchers have concerns, but environmentalists applauded Wednesday’s announcement, saying a listing is overdue.

The species’ regulatory history dates back to an initial petition for protection in 1995.

The Fish and Wildlife Service in 2014 classified the bird as a threatened species, but the agency was forced to remove it from the list two years later following court rulings that determined the agency failed to properly consider the voluntary conservation efforts.

The year the bird was listed, Kansas enacted a law saying that state had the sole power to regulate the lesser prairie chicken — along with the larger, darker and more abundant greater prairie chicken — and their habitats within Kansas. It authorized the attorney general or county prosecutors to sue over federal attempts to impose conservation measures.

While federal officials acknowledged that there’s always a chance for more litigation, agency biologist Clay Nichols said consideration was given to the conservation program this time around by assessing the benefits of ongoing projects and what future benefits they might have.

“The current threats acting on the landscape are expected to either continue at the same levels or increase in severity in the foreseeable future,” he said. “Habitat loss is projected to outpace conservation efforts to restore habitat.”

Nichols also pointed to drought, noting that the population in the southern range dropped to as few as 1,000 birds in 2015 because of severe dry conditions and that drought across the region has persisted, leaving the population in a precarious situation.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

469K+
Followers
240K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Inhofe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Drought#Economy#Species Conservation#Wildlife Habitat#Energy Conservation#Ap#Republican#U S Wildlife Managers#Federal Protections#Conservation Measures#Conservation Agreements#Conservation Efforts#Landowners#Livestock Grazing#Environmentalists#Ranchers#Federal Officials#Habitat Loss#Farming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

US Suspends Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Oil Leases Pending Review

The U.S. Interior Department said June 1 it has suspended all oil and gas lease programs in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), pending completion of an environmental analysis. The order, pertaining to the Coastal Plain Oil and Gas Leasing Program, comes after “multiple legal deficiencies in the underlying record...
AnimalsLynchburg News and Advance

Another View: New rules are needed to protect wildlife

Is it more important to keep a box turtle as a pet — or to help save the species? Clearly, the answer is the second of those choices. Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources is proposing new regulations on the collecting and keeping of native reptiles and amphibians as pets. Those proposals include an outright ban on box turtles, which are particularly at risk.
Animalsgoldrushcam.com

More than $27 Million Announced to Fund the Protection of Migratory Birds Throughout the Americas, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Announces

May 19, 2021 - Twenty-one years ago, the passage of the Neotropical Migratory Bird Conservation Act (NMBCA) spurred new opportunities for innovation in bird conservation that continues today. This year, birds and people throughout the Americas will benefit from a new round of projects under the act, totaling more than $27 million in federal grants and matching funds.
AnimalsMy Clallam County

Wildlife advocates call for stronger wolf protections

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates are pressing the Biden administration to revive U.S. government protections for gray wolves across the Northern Rockies after Republican lawmakers in Idaho and Montana made it much easier to kill the predators. The Humane Society and other groups filed a legal petition Wednesday asking...
Animalsmountaintimes.info

To seek a newer human-wildlife relationship, reject Chicken Little

When I was young everyone in my family hunted and fished. In fact, when I was young, it seemed like everyone in Vermont hunted and fished. At Otter Valley, where I went to high school, absenteeism shot up during deer season. Going to deer camp was a rite of passage for most teenage boys. Almost all of my neighbors hunted and fished. On the other hand, I never knew a single person who trapped until years later when I moved to Montana. In Montana I occasionally worked with a neighbor who claimed to be a direct descendant of Kit Carson, and who was a trapper. In Montana I got to see trapping up close and personal. It wasn’t pretty.
Wildlifewildlife.org

Journal of Wildlife Management

The Journal of Wildlife Management is a benefit of membership in The Wildlife Society. Published eight times annually, it is one of the world’s leading scientific journals covering wildlife science, management and conservation, focusing on aspects of wildlife that can assist management and conservation. Join today for access to the...
AnimalsSand Hills Express

Prairie chicken found in Johnson County considered for federal protections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers are proposing federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken, which is a regular resident of central Nebraska and southeast counties of Johnson and Pawnee. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday said it will consider public comments and scientific information over the...
Colorado Statetheprowersjournal.com

Colorado Senate Passes Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Wildlife Corridors

The Colorado Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution to protect the state’s wildlife corridors, which would conserve native species while improving road safety and bolstering Colorado’s economy. The bipartisan resolution was introduced earlier this month by Democratic Senator Jessie Danielson and Republican Representative Perry Will. The legislation, which marks a...
Congress & CourtsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Judge sides with Game and Fish, limits grizzly-killed livestock award

A judge decided Monday to reduce by $205,483 an arbitration panel’s award to a Hot Springs County rancher for cattle lost to grizzly bears. In a letter to attorneys in the case, District Court Judge Bill Simpson of Cody sided with the Game and Fish Department and Commission who had agreed to pay Thermopolis-area rancher Josh Longwell only $61,202. That sum would cover the value of 20 calves verified as lost to grizzly bears in 2018, adjusted by a 3.5-times multiplier to account for missing calves likely taken by the trophy game animal but not discovered.
PoliticsPosted by
Rock 104.1

Wildlife Management Area Closures In Effect

Announced late yesterday morning in response to rampant disregard of laws governing the 350,000-plus acres of the Garden State’s wildlife management area (WMA) system under the auspices of the Division of Fish & Wildlife, portions of five WMAs are now off limits to all public use through September 15. These...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Protecting the Dakota Skipper

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you think of endangered species, you probably think of animals like elephants and sea turtles. But that list also includes a butterfly known as the Dakota Skipper. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed the Dakota Skippers as a threatened species in 2014. The number...
farms.com

NCBA and PLC Severely Disappointed by Lesser Prairie Chicken Listing

Today, the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) and Public Lands Council (PLC) expressed opposition to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's (FWS) decision to move forward with Endangered Species Act (ESA) designations for the Lesser Prairie Chicken. The FWS decision designates two distinct population segments (DPS) of the species. The...
Animalsagfax.com

Lesser Prairie Chicken Endangered Species Listing Returns – DTN

Five years after the Trump administration dropped the planned listing of the lesser prairie chicken in the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this week announced a proposed rule to reverse course. USFWS submitted a draft rule to the Federal Register on Wednesday, saying the bird is...
AnimalsCounter Punch

Who’s Afraid the Big (Actually, Tiny) Bad (Hardly) Wolf (Pups)?

The Catron County, New Mexico fearmongers are at it again, complaining to the State Land Commissioner of New Mexico that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s cross-fostering of wolf pups somehow puts residents at risk and, “jeopardizes the lives” of New Mexicans. Representative Yvette Herrell cried wolf to New Mexico...
Colorado StateScience Now

Managing Colorado River risk

In the 1920s, E. C. LaRue, a hydrologist at the United States Geological Survey, did an analysis of the Colorado River Basin that revealed the river could not reliably meet future water demands. No one heeded his warning. One hundred years later, water flow through the Colorado River is down by 20% and the basin's Lake Powell and Lake Mead—the nation's two largest reservoirs—are projected to be only 29% full by 2023. This river system, upon which 40 million North Americans in the United States and Mexico depend, is in trouble. But there is an opportunity to manage this crisis. Water allocation agreements from 2007 and 2019, designed to deal with a shrinking river, will be renegotiated over the next 4 years. Will decision-makers and politicians follow the science?
Colorado Statewbiw.com

NFWF announces $4M in Conservation Grants to support big game migration corridors across the west

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced $4 million in grant funding for habitat projects in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming to conserve migration corridors and winter ranges for elk, mule deer, pronghorn, and other iconic wildlife. The grants will leverage $21.6 million in matching contributions to generate a total conservation impact of $25.6 million.