Zandy Storm knows the "Only Up From Here" [Video]
Rising emerging pop artist Zandy Storm shares the official video of her new single "Only Up From Here." The heartfelt pop song is an emotional ballad about having the drive to push on regardless of the obstacles ahead and around. Armed with a sublime vocal tone and the writing assistant of Chris Rosa who helps pen a relatable and heartwarming track, Storm really delivers a gripping and melodic performance over the soothing production provided by Grammy-nominated producer and engineer, Chris Rosa. Storm's angelic vocals take center stage as the soft keys slowly build up into the fervor on the chorus section.earmilk.com