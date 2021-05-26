Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Zandy Storm knows the "Only Up From Here" [Video]

By Tayo Odutola
earmilk.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising emerging pop artist Zandy Storm shares the official video of her new single "Only Up From Here." The heartfelt pop song is an emotional ballad about having the drive to push on regardless of the obstacles ahead and around. Armed with a sublime vocal tone and the writing assistant of Chris Rosa who helps pen a relatable and heartwarming track, Storm really delivers a gripping and melodic performance over the soothing production provided by Grammy-nominated producer and engineer, Chris Rosa. Storm's angelic vocals take center stage as the soft keys slowly build up into the fervor on the chorus section.

earmilk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Process#Strays#Facebook Inc#The Philippine Idol#Uplive#Song#Videos#Producer#Performance Shots#Center Stage#Special Effects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Country
Philippines
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicearmilk.com

Chris Conde shares video "Everyday" [Video]

San Antonio-based bi-gender rapper Chris Conde recently put out a 14 track body of work titled Engulfed in the Marvelous Decay and now they return with the visuals for the song "Everyday." The track is a reflective and somber record that explores the dynamics of self-examination in an ever-expanding world where things change before you can truly adjust. The record is built on a laidback, soothing guitar riff and smooth boom-bap drums that blend nicely with Conde's impassioned flow and frank lyrics about un-learning ideologies and staunch belief systems to become a better person.
Musicearmilk.com

Lindon and RJay show us "The Vision" from the top of the city [Video]

Jersey-based artist Lindon releases another new visual "The Vision" featuring RJay - a soulful track filled with dreamy beats and high-level lyricism. Lindon recently re-released his new album Ego VS Soul 2, filled with a powerful duality that intertwines the two different sides of human nature. "The Vision" is one of the tracks that is intelligently pieced together and filled with intense and vivid wordplay, giving us all endless inspiration and motivation. Lindon's passionate tone is magnetic, as every word he utters is with precision and symbolic meaning. His witty lyricism tells the story of turning your dreams into reality as every single line is an impactful rhyme, effortlessly connecting to the next. When RJAy comes on the hook, he adds a soothing component to this track, as his angelic R&B voice gives us all chills. Every element in this visual is bound to have us addicted. Press play and see Lindon's vision come true to life.
Musiczapgossip.com

Coldplay perform on alien planet in music video for Higher Power

Coldplay’s new music video for ‘Higher Power’ is a “metaphor” for how “alienated” everyone has felt amid the global pandemic. Chris Martin and co perform on the planet of Kaotica, which is “populated by robot dogs, giant holograms and a street-gang of dancing aliens”, performed by Seoul’s Ambiguous Dance Company, in the Dave Meyers-helmed promo.
Businessiclarified.com

Watch Apple's WWDC 2021 Keynote Here! [Video]

You can watch Apple's 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference keynote right here! Things get started at 10:00am PDT / 1:00pm EDT. If you are unable to view the video stream, you can follow our live blog:. We'll also be posted news updates as they become available. Please download the iClarified app...
MusicPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Swizz Beatz Plays Unreleased J. Cole Verse From DMX’s “Bath Salts” [Video]

2021 is the year that keeps on giving the world new J. Cole music. Swizz Beatz unveiled a new verse from the MC on the recent edition of Verzuz. As spotted on Complex, things got very interesting during the Swizz Beatz vs. Timbaland rematch over the weekend. While the two iconic producers put on a hell of a show for those in attendance and fans who tuned in online, the Bronx native pulled a rabbit out of his hat to the surprise of everyone watching.
Aerospace & Defensegoodmenproject.com

The Rocketship [Video]

Shaun and Joey are two young brothers living in Glasgow with their single mom, Stace, who struggles desperately to keep afloat. Despite the troubles and disquiet in their lives, they have each other, as well as their ongoing project: building a space rocket. When Stace finally reaches the end of...
Moviesgoodmenproject.com

My Brother Is a Mermaid [Video]

Kuda is a young boy who lives in a desolate coastal town with his older sibling Kai and his single mother. Kuda enjoys a close, loving bond with Kai. They enjoy surfing together and telling each other stories, particularly one about mermaids in the ocean. But outside their bubble, life...
Theater & Dancefloridamusicblog.com

Watch LPT at Salsa Sundays [Video]

Big thanks to LPT for having us out to Salsa Sundays at Intuition Ale Works. The enthusiastic energy was unmatched in downtown Jacksonville as the band played an electrifying mid-day set “sin parar” for a packed dance floor in Intuition’s Bier Hall. Watch a clip from the event below and...
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

Unicorns [Video]

Elise has battled depression all her life, and has recently hit rock bottom again. In the midst of her private battle, her mentor and friend Marlon suggests she connect with Jonah, a teenager battling severe depression of his own. Cynical and wary, Elise thinks that nothing she says will make...
Hip Hopfunktasy.com

The Legendary Roland TR-808: An Impact as Big as its Bass

Since its creation in 1980 the Roland TR-808 has had a monumental impact on music. There had existed a few drum machines at the time but this was the first one where you could actually program your own drum patterns. On top of that, the drum sounds were not actual drum samples but were drum sounds made by a machine. This unique, futuristic sound initially was not embraced but fast-forward 40 years later, the 808 has become such a cornerstone that those sounds are now staples of several genres. I did not realize how much impact the 808 had for me personally until I put this article together, and I will highlight several songs from my life that feature the 808.
MusicThe Quietus

Brian Eno To Share Unreleased Music Via Sonos Radio Station

Eno's station, 'The Lighthouse', will debut hours of unreleased material from across his career. Brian Eno has launched his own station on Sonos Radio HD. Dubbed The Lighthouse, the station will share a number of new tracks by the producer, as well as a vast collection of unreleased tracks from across his career. Plans for the station have been split into three parts, with 'Program 1' seeing Eno discuss the previously unreleased material that the station will share, as well as his motivations for opening up his archives.
Entertainmentgoodmenproject.com

Solar Plexus [Video]

Since his astronaut mother’s death, Noah has been stuck. He sticks primarily to his dark, isolated apartment, not answering messages and interacting with the world in general. He is sad, lonely and deep in grief. Noah must move forward eventually. But to do so, he has to both resolve and...
Books & LiteratureYour EDM

‘Daft Punk’s Discovery: The Future Unfurled’ Book Hits Shelves This Year

Daft Punk’s Discovery era will soon be rediscovered in a book coming 2021. Daft Punk’s Discovery: The Future Unfurled, written by music journalist Ben Cardew, recaps the iconic duo’s most reputable record and the history behind it. It’s all about Discovery as a global phenomenon — examining its musical impact and also how the album fits into popular culture.
Musicava360.com

Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Martin Garrix & Kygo, The Chainsmokers Style - Feeling Me

✅ Subscribe and hit the bell '????' to get notifications for new uploads!. Like And Share If you Want More Like This! ;) Listen My Spotify Playlists: https://open.spotify.com/user/ziizv3nmuevd07y8wpb117ccd. Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Martin Garrix & Kygo, The Chainsmokers Style - Feeling Me. #NewPopularSongs2021 #BestOfTropical #DeepHouseMusic. ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬. Instagram: https://bit.ly/3mqPmke. Track List:. 0....
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

25 New Songs Out Today

WAVVES - "HIDEAWAY" Wavves have shared the third single (and title track) off their upcoming album Hideaway, and it's a catchy, breezy song that finds the middle ground between their love of '90s pop punk and a cleaner, more jangly side. -- YOUR OLD DROOG X MF DOOM - "DROPOUT...