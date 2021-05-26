Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Guest commentary: Electric buildings can benefit consumers

myheraldreview.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew and improved technologies are making it easier and more affordable for households to switch from gas, a fossil fuel, to electric water heating and electric appliances, such as stoves. The latest report by Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group highlights reasons that our state and federal policymakers should...

www.myheraldreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Electric Appliances#Renewable Energy Systems#Commercial Buildings#Energy Savings#Electric Pumps#Arizonans#The Frontier Group#Electric Buildings#Electric Water Heating#Consumers Money#Retrofitting Buildings#Building Electrification#Electric Heat Pumps#Electrified Buildings#Low Cost Financing#Tax Incentives#Retrofitting Homes#Fuel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrymixmaine.com

Legislature Talks Maine Consumer-Owned Electric Utility

A legislative committee has voted in favor of a bill that would create an independent nonprofit consumer-owned power company for the state. According to WABI, the proposed Pine Tree Power Company would replace Central Maine Power and Versant. The measure still has to go to the full Legislature.
Energy IndustryFree Lance-Star

COMMENTARY: With deregulation, Virginians can expect higher electric bills

YOU WOULD think hat a political campaign to raise people’s electric bills would be unpopular. That assumption would be wrong. Because in Virginia and across America, there is a movement to raise peoples’ electric bills by “deregulating” how states provide electricity. In layman’s terms, a “regulated” electricity market (like the...
TechnologyHanford Sentinel

Guest Commentary: Broadband for all can revive post-pandemic economy

Securing continuous funding to invest in broadband infrastructure in poorly served communities will create jobs and provide economic opportunities. California can narrow the digital divide by investing in 21st century infrastructure, updated internet speed standards, and above all, equitable broadband deployment. The global pandemic has underscored the importance and urgency of this civil rights issue. California should commit to ensuring all communities have the technology needed to participate fully in our society, our economy and our democracy.
pv-magazine.com

Are oil and gas companies on the run?

While solar industry executives are likely to be drawn to estimates such as an anticipated 10% rise in PV investment in key markets this year, the more headline-grabbing content of the International Energy Agency‘s latest global investment survey may concern the world's oil and gas majors. The latest edition of...
Energy IndustryJackson County Pilot

Consumers to benefit from local legislators’ energy-efficiency leadership

Minnesota’s energy consumers came out of this year’s legislative session as the beneficiaries of landmark legislation that will help their pocketbooks — and Minnesota’s environment — for years to come. Legislators from both sides of the aisle came together and passed the most significant and advantageous reform to Minnesota’s energy efficiency standards — a cornerstone of the state’s energy policy — since the standards were implemented.
California, KYnews-graphic.com

How Much Greenhouse Gas Is Produced by Electric Cars?

You may think that by driving an electric vehicle (EV) or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), you’re doing everything you can to help solve climate change by minimizing or eliminating tailpipe emissions. But when you recharge your EV or PHEV, there’s a good chance that you are triggering upstream emissions, defined as the greenhouse gases (GHG) associated with the production and distribution of gasoline and electricity.
Energy Industrywilliamsonherald.com

Commentary: The way Americans think about and consume energy is changing

As the largest and fastest growing electric cooperative in the Tennessee Valley, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) sees and feels ever-evolving consumer expectations. As our area increasingly becomes a destination of choice, we are upping our game to be ready to serve growing demand for energy in sustainable and innovative ways. However, we can only do so much without our power supplier, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).
Industrywindpowerengineering.com

Transmission investments can pave the way to a carbon-neutral future in the U.S.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory showed the United States produced over 6.6 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents (MMT CO2 Eq) in 2018. To decrease these emissions, many U.S. states have developed GHG reduction goals. To achieve these goals states will not only have to dramatically increase generation from carbon-free sources, like hydro, wind and solar, but also develop a robust transmission network to get the energy from where it is generated to where it is needed in a reliable and economic way.
Energy Industryaltenergymag.com

Solar Water Heater: A Way To Harvest Abundant Solar Energy And Cut Down Use Of Fossil Fuels

It took us ages to realize the earth's natural resources such as oil, natural gas, and coal are limited. However, we can harvest abundant solar energy free of cost. With an affordable initial investment, solar water heaters quickly became the most cost-effective and eco-friendly solution and alternative to traditional methods. A solar water heater draws power from the sun for daily use. It is placed in an open area where it can get sunlight during the majority part of the day. Solar water heaters are beneficial in several ways in terms of financial, environmental, and socio-economical. Solar water heaters do not emit harmful gas, contradictory to conventional methods such as the use of fossil fuels that produce a colossal amount of CO2, harming the environment. Therefore, the demand for solar water heaters has increased over the last few years.
Energy IndustryPosted by
NRDC

Five Wins for Clean Energy Innovation in Biden’s Budget

The Biden administration’s 2022 budget released on Friday includes major funding increases for important Department of Energy (DOE) programs to drive clean energy innovation, address the climate crisis, and build a strong and equitable economy. These funding increases complement the investments proposed in the President’s American Jobs Plan (AJP). Now it’s up to Congress to pass AJP and write a government funding bill that reflects the President’s proposals.
Energy IndustryValueWalk

The Search For Green Energy Income

The long holiday weekend offers a good opportunity to not only consider green energy, but where income can be found in it. Not a day goes by without investors finding new articles addressing green energy in their email inboxes. “Green” is trending red hot. The global and domestic narrative over enhancing the transition to green energy usage is embedded in local, state, federal, and international agendas, laws and regulations that aim for net-zero-carbon emissions in the world by 2050.
Energy Industrygo955.com

Consumers Energy, MPSC share tips to reduce electricity bills in summer

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Electricity bills for customers of Consumers Energy are about to increase, but the company is sharing bills to reduce those costs. Under Consumers Energy’s summer peak rate, customers should consider reducing energy use during peak summertime hours, which are from 2 – 7 p.m. weekdays from June through September.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Liquid Biofuels Market (2021-2025) | Transport Sector to Remain Key End User in Global Liquid Biofuels Market as Need to Cut Down Vehicular Pollution Mounts

The global market for liquid biofuels has received a great impetus as the natural reserves of fossil fuels deplete, creating pressure on deriving alternatives. Biofuel, available in solid, liquid, and gaseous forms, is gaining momentum as governments across the globe put in efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The demand for liquid biofuel is also expected to escalate as countries try to build an energy-secure future. These plant-derived fuels are gaining traction as players remain focused on building a circular economy. According to Fairfield Market Research, with zero-emission target for 2050, the global demand for liquid biofuels is expected to give the market a much-needed boost throughout the forecast period of 2021 and 2025.
Economyrubbernews.com

Guest column: Can suppliers avoid extinction as the auto industry pivots to electric vehicles?

When technology transforms an industry, it can begin quite slowly … and then it happens all at once. Take the first iPhone. When it first launched in 2007, it was often discussed with derision as many failed to grasp its revolutionary potential, especially by traditional cell phone makers. Yet since then, it's transformed the way we communicate and live. It's destroyed legacy players and forced an entire industry to adapt to its technology, rather than the other way around.
Wadena, MNWadena Pioneer Journal

City electric department shares benefits of electric, hybrid vehicles

For a chance to experience and learn about electric vehicles, the city of Wadena utilities department and their energy provider Missouri River Energy Services (MRES) hosted a ride and drive event on Thursday, May 27. Community members came with curiosity—especially for a chance to try the Mustang Mach-E. “Electric vehicles...
Economysnntv.com

What Is an Economizer and How Can It Save Me Money?

Originally Posted On: What Is an Economizer and How Can It Save Me Money (economizerhvac.com) An economizer can draw in outside air to lower A/C run time, which in turn can lower energy bill costs. Learn more in this helpful guide. 150 million heating and cooling (HVAC) units are expected...
California Statenaturalgasworld.com

Advocacy groups laud increased RNG use in California

Renewable natural gas as a fuel source saw usage soar over the last few years. Advocacy groups for alternative fuels said June 2 that nearly all of the vehicles on California roads powered by natural gas utilised renewable forms of the fuel last year. Natural Gas Vehicles for America and...
Energy IndustryDetroit News

Consumers Energy electricity rate increases 50% during peak hours

Consumers Energy's 1.6 million residential electricity customers began paying 50% more during peak afternoon hours this week in an effort to reduce energy generation in the future. The subsidiary of Jackson-based CMS Energy Corp. has notified its customers in the Lower Peninsula's central, northern and western regions in recent weeks...