Guest commentary: Electric buildings can benefit consumers

It took us ages to realize the earth's natural resources such as oil, natural gas, and coal are limited. However, we can harvest abundant solar energy free of cost. With an affordable initial investment, solar water heaters quickly became the most cost-effective and eco-friendly solution and alternative to traditional methods. A solar water heater draws power from the sun for daily use. It is placed in an open area where it can get sunlight during the majority part of the day. Solar water heaters are beneficial in several ways in terms of financial, environmental, and socio-economical. Solar water heaters do not emit harmful gas, contradictory to conventional methods such as the use of fossil fuels that produce a colossal amount of CO2, harming the environment. Therefore, the demand for solar water heaters has increased over the last few years.