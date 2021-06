Can you imagine being a high school student surviving as an unaccompanied youth? There is no parent or guardian in the picture, and most often no permanent housing. TOGETHER! is acutely aware of the alarmingly high number of students in this situation through its active engagement with Tumwater and North Thurston schools. HOST Homes is an emerging program especially for these kids and TOGETHER! wants your support. TOGETHER! is hosting a panel presentation on Thursday May 13 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. featuring HOST Homes participants and expert program consultant Kim Rinehardt from Mason County.