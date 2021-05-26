Def3 & Late Night Radio share the story of "Rani" [Video]

What does Roddy Ricch do late at night? Ride Ferris wheels, teleport to gallery parties, and turn into a werewolf, according to his video for new song “Late at Night.” What else was he supposed to do after fighting zombies with DaBaby in last year’s “Rockstar” video? The song “Late at Night” itself, Roddy’s latest solo outing following his 2020 smash album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, is about getting late-night love from his girl, played in the music video by Claws star Karrueche Tran. The slow jam is another example of Ricch’s signature sing-rapping style, with “High Fashion” producer Mustard once again handling the beat. Ricch teased the song on Twitter weeks ahead of its June 4 release. Already in 2021, the Compton rapper has released “Heartless,” which he debuted at the Grammys, and “4 Da Gang,” with Detroit up-and-comer 42 Dugg.