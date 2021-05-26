Cancel
Laredo, TX

Indicted: Laredo Border Patrol agent charged with trafficking undocumented immigrants

By Sandra Sanchez
cw39.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A veteran U.S. Border Patrol agent from the Laredo Sector has been indicted on charges of human trafficking of undocumented migrants, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The unnamed Border Patrol agent stationed in South Texas “is currently on indefinite suspension,” according to a...

cw39.com
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mcallen, TX
