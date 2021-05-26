Roanoke College Poll: Virginians Weigh In on State of Nation / Commonwealth and COVID-19

I’ve never been particularly worried about the audit happening in Arizona helmed by the Cyber Ninjas. After multiple, real audits of the ballots by reputable government sources, there are only two possibilities. One, Cyber Ninjas would do the job right and prove the election was legit or two, they would so ineptly try and present some sort of moon logic that any reasonable checking of their work would make the whole thing fall apart. As they increasingly get dragged for stupid things like looking for bamboo in the paper because China flew in a bunch of fake ballots in the night, the latter is a near certainty.