Roanoke College Poll: Virginians Weigh In on State of Nation / Commonwealth and COVID-19
Democrats and Republicans disagree on almost everything. Views of the United States, Biden, spending and taxing. Virginians generally favor the large spending plans passed by Congress and those proposed by President Joe Biden, and favor taxing the wealthy and corporations to pay for them, according to The Roanoke College Poll. Pluralities think the Democratic Party (49%) and the Republican Party (49%) are too extreme. The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research interviewed 544 Virginia residents between May 9 and May 23 and has a margin of error of +4.2%.theroanokestar.com