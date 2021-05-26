Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nichino America Announces Executive Appointments and Promotions

By Jenna Plasterer
andnowuknow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, DE - What could possibly be more exciting than the appointment of one new leader? How about three. Recently announcing the shakeup of its executive ring, Nichino America Inc. (NAI), known for its crop protection products, revealed that it has tapped Jeffrey Johnson to serve as its President and CEO; Dustin Simmons as its Commercial Vice President; and Dr. Lydia Cox as Vice President, Regulatory and Scientific Affairs. The promotions and appointments will officially go into effect July 1, 2021.

www.andnowuknow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Executive Vice President#Executive President#Promotions#Company President#Ceo#Nichino America Inc#The Nichino Group#Nihon Nohyaku America#Sales Representative#Marketing Manager#Business Development#Commercial Development#Congratulations#Dr Lydia Cox#July#Wilmington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Cedar Park, TXbiospace.com

FDAQRC Announces Staff Promotions and Hirings

(Cedar Park, Texas) – 10 June 2021. – FDA Quality and Regulatory Consultants is pleased to announce the promotion of four employees. These promotions are a result of continued growth for the company. Company President, Christopher Rush says, “2021 will be one of the biggest years yet for FDAQRC. Even...
Businessinformation-age.com

Riverbed appoints Dan Smoot as president and CEO

Riverbed has announced the appointment of Dan Smoot as its new president and CEO, to drive the information technology company's next phase of growth. New president and CEO Smoot has over 30 years’ experience holding top leadership roles, and will look to continue momentum at Riverbed in delivering visibility and performance solutions for networks and applications, anywhere users reside.
Businessaustinnews.net

AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime Infrastructure Veteran to its Board of Advisors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP) (OTCQB:AMMPF) (FSE:601A) (the 'Company' or 'AmmPower'), is pleased to announce that it is in the process of forming a wholly-owned subsidiary known as AmmPower Marine Corp. ('AMC'), to operate under the previously announced AmmPower Ammonia & Alternative Energy Division, in addition to welcoming John Tercek to its Advisory Board.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Wizeline Appoints Maneesh Agarwal as CFO

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wizeline, a global technology services provider that builds high-quality digital products and platforms, today announced the appointment of Maneesh Agarwal as the company's new Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Mr. Agarwal will lead Wizeline's global finance organization and financial activities, including controllership, financial...
Softwareaithority.com

Zywave Appoints Jeff Cohen to Lead Carrier Expansion

Leading insurtech provider of cloud-based, sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions, Zywave, has named insurance industry veteran Jeff Cohen as senior vice president and responsible for the continued expansion of its high-growth carrier business. Cohen spent 17 years at Advisen, the foremost provider of data, media and technology...
Businessrigzone.com

McDermott Appoints New Executive Vice President

McDermott International Ltd announced Wednesday that Samik Mukherjee has been appointed as the company's executive vice president and chief operating officer. McDermott International Ltd announced Wednesday that Samik Mukherjee has been appointed as the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO). In this position, Mukherjee will continue to...
Seattle, WAtwst.com

Interview with the CEO: Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Lori Woods is CEO of Isoray and is a member of the board of directors. Ms. Woods has more than 30 years of experience in the medical device technology and health care services industries and is particularly well-known and respected in the brachytherapy community. Her distinguished career includes her position as a Principal of Medvio, LLC, where she worked with large public and international medical device companies and was also involved in the development of proprietary technologies for the colo-rectal and liver treatment markets. She has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Pro-Qura, Inc., a privately-owned cancer treatment management company focused on the quality delivery of brachytherapy treatments for prostate cancer. Ms. Woods’ previous experience also includes her role as Director of Business Development for the Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group and the Seattle Prostate Institute (SPI) in Seattle, Washington, an early innovator in prostate brachytherapy treatments. Ms. Woods’ appointment as CEO marked her return to Isoray after having previously served as Vice President in July 2006, Acting Chief Operating Officer in February 2008, and Chief Operating Officer from February 2009 through January 2010. At the time of her appointment, she was a consultant to the company. Profile.
Businessaccessandmobilityprofessional.com

Telecoms exec agrees to join Permobil leadership team

Permobil will make a significant executive change later this year, with Charlotta Nyberg taking over as the company’s new chief financial officer. Nyberg will be responsible for the financial management of the group and will play a pivotal role in driving sustainable long-term business growth and success through corporate development and profitability management.
Businesstrethowans.com

Trethowans celebrates appointment and senior promotion

Jennifer Bowes, who joined the firm as a trainee solicitor in 2008, was promoted to partner this spring after spending over 12 years developing her expertise in commercial litigation. Jennifer handles a wide range of disputes, acting for both claimants and defendants including contractual litigation, debt recovery, professional negligence claims,...
Businesschannelvisionmag.com

Virtusa Appoints New CEO

Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced the appointment of Santosh Thomas as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Virtusa’s Board of Directors appointed Santosh as successor to the company’s founder,...
Businessworldbakers.com

Catja Caspary Named Vice President Marketing Communications at Koelnmesse

Catja Caspary, who currently serves as Vice President Trade Fair Management, has been named Vice President Marketing Communications with immediate effect and will thus assume responsibility for Koelnmesse’s event-related customer and media relations. Her predecessor Jochen Dosch is leaving the company after 22 years to pursue new professional challenges. Catja...
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

First Community Bank announces promotions

First Community Bank of East Tennessee has announced promotions and an additional team member. Stephanie Potts has been promoted to Vice President of Business Development. She also serves the bank as a lender, bank security officer and facilities manager. Potts was formerly the branch manager of First Community Bank’s downtown...
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

AAHOA Names Ken Greene Interim President & CEO

In the wake of its recent announcement of a leadership transition, AAHOA announced that it has appointed hotel industry veteran Ken Greene to serve as Interim President & CEO. Ken is a well-known and highly respected industry veteran who is well-suited to lead AAHOA during the organization's leadership transition. The Board's selection of Ken as AAHOA Interim President & CEO reflects the group's trust and utmost confidence that he can carry the organization forward as the industry continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Ken is eager to continue to execute upon the Association's 2021-2023 Strategic Plan and serve alongside AAHOA's Board and staff to continue its forward-thinking vision to be the foremost resource and advocate for America's hotel owners.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Ferrari appoints STMicroelectronics' Vigna as chief executive

Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari NV (RACE) announced the appointment of Benedetto Vigna as its chief executive officer on Wednesday. Vigna will join Ferrari on September 1 from STMicroelectronics (STM), where he is currently president of its analog, MEMS and sensors group, the company's largest and most profitable operating business in 2020.
Businessdallassun.com

Brigadier Announces Appointment of New CFO and Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the 'Company' or 'Brigadier') (TSXV:BRG) (FSE:B7LM) (USA:BGADF) is pleased to announce, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'Exchange'), that Ms. Heidi Gutte of Lichtenwald Professional Corp. ('LPC') has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Ms. Gutte is an Accounting and Finance Professional with over 15 years of experience in Canada and Europe, including nearly 10 years working as a senior finance professional in publicly traded companies. She specializes in providing corporate finance, financial reporting, consulting, taxation, and other accounting services. She also assists in many aspects of clients' administration, corporate compliance and other activities.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Corsa Coal Announces Executive Transition

FRIEDENS, Pa., June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), announced today that Peter V. Merritts, as part of his future retirement planning process, has elected to step down as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company and a member of the Board of Directors and be appointed Chief Operating Officer ("COO") effective June 9, 2021. Mr. Merritts' decision is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or any matter related to the Company's operations, policies, management, or board of directors, but strictly a decision to provide the best opportunity for succession planning of the CEO position and Mr. Merritts' future retirement plans.
Mount Juliet, TNhomecaremag.com

Charlotta Nyberg Joins Permobil as CFO

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (June 9, 2021)—Permobil announced that Charlotta Nyberg has been appointed new chief financial officer of the company. Nyberg will be responsible for the financial management of the group and will play a pivotal role in driving sustainable long-term business growth and success through corporate development and profitability management. Specifically, group accounting, group finance, corporate development and group IT will report to the CFO.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Green Environmental Technologies Inc. Announces Changes to the Board of Directors, Officers and Major Shareholder

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2021) - Green Environmental Technologies Inc. (the "Company") announces that the new Board of Directors consists of, Mr. Jon Bridgman, a director since November 05, 2008, Mr. Dominique Monardo, appointed May 6, 2021, upon the resignation of Mr. Gene Shelp on May 6, 2021, and Mr. Salvatore Monardo, appointed May 6, 2021, upon the resignation of Mr. Barry Shelp on May 6, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Sg Blocks, Inc. (SGBX) Announces Appointments to Board of Directors

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) ("SG Blocks" or the "Company"), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Joseph Safina and David Villarreal to serve as members of the Company's Board of Directors. The appointments, which were effective May 28, 2021,...
Politicspfonline.com

CUWA Appoints New Executive Director

The California Urban Water Agencies (CUWA) has announced Brown and Caldwell’s Wendy Broley will assume the role of executive director effective July 1. CUWA is a non-profit corporation of 11 major urban water agencies responsible for drinking water consumed by over two-thirds of California’s population. The CUWA provides a technical perspective to promote common understanding and consensus solutions among the urban water community, and is a technical leader on potable reuse, water supply reliability, and emerging contaminants.