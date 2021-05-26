Wade fishing Cape San Blas area

May 26 in Northwest General Fishing & The Outdoors #1. Headed up to Cape San Blas for a week on the beach with the family in the middle of June. I'm not going to bring up a boat and was wondering if there is anywhere on the bay side that I can wade and throw gold spoons or paddle tails for redfish. Would like to try and get out for a few hours early each morning before the rest of the house wakes up. I know there is a state park there on the end of the island and looks like there is some access to the bay there. Any info on the area would be great.