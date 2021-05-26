One New COVID Case in Malibu

One Malibu resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the week from May 18–24, 2021, the lowest weekly increase in cases since October 2020. On Tuesday, May 25, the United States crossed an important threshold: half of all adults have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Half of all LA County residents ages 16 and over were fully vaccinated as of Monday, May 24, according to the LA County Department of Public Health. More than 62 percent of residents ages 16 and up have been partially vaccinated countywide; in Malibu, 55.4 percent of those 16 and older have gotten at least one vaccine dose—6,096 residents.