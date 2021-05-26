The housing market is in a 'little bit of a bubble,' Jamie Dimon says
Jamie Dimon acknowledged the housing boom may be getting out of hand, but the JPMorgan Chase CEO isn't worried about a repeat of the Great Recession. Dimon acknowledged during a Senate hearing on Wednesday that there "is a little bit of a bubble in housing prices." But, he added, "unlike in '08 and '09, when there was tremendous leverage and bad mortgage underwriting, there is not much leverage and much better mortgage underwriting."southeast.newschannelnebraska.com