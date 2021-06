(KNSI) – A 36 year old St. Cloud man is in the Stearns County jail after being charged in a string of thefts dating back to June of 2020. Travis Magney is facing nine felonies including theft by swindle after he allegedly stole a motorcycle in June and fled police on a stolen motorcycle after he tried to buy jewelry at the Walmart in Sartell with counterfeit money in July. Police say he also stole a motorcycle in August, cashed bad checks and stole a truck in February from a shop in Kanabec County. He is also accused of buying a car off Facebook Marketplace with a bad check earlier this month.