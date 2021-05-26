Belarus plane ‘hijacking,’ journalist’s arrest brings international condemnation
International outrage has continued to grow days after Belarus diverted a commercial airline flight, forced it to land in Minsk, and arrested dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich who was onboard. The European Union has adopted new sanctions against Belarus, European airlines are avoiding the country’s airspace, and the Belarusian national airline has been banned from flying over or landing in E.U. territory over what some have termed a “hijacking” of the Ryanair flight.penntoday.upenn.edu
