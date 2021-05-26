Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Laureli shares her glossy 5-track EP 'From Seattle With Love'

By Chloe Robinson
earmilk.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of us are familiar with the popular site Fiverr, which allows freelancers to offer services to customers worldwide. Pop talent Laureli made use of that platform in a unique way. She wrote close to 300 songs for people, allowing her to make a living as an independent artist at just 17. It is that of kind creative ingenuity and drive that shaped her into the artist she is today. You can hear that same determined passion as she now releases her new EP From Seattle With Love.

earmilk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiverr#Electro#Freelancers#Pure Love#Music Production#Lush#Twitter Facebook#5 Track Ep#Pop Talent Laureli#Energetic Vocals#Fiery Soul#Smooth Synths#Shiny Production#Bold Vibrancy#Releases#Aka Lauren#Lost Love#Tasty#Today#Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Seattle, WAseattlepi.com

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer's 'Hella Mega Tour' Unveils New Summer Dates

The “Hella Mega Tour” featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer has unveiled new dates, beginning in July and stretching into September. The Live Nation-produced tour, originally scheduled for last summer but postponed due to the pandemic, will hit 21 cities in North America, including such stadiums as Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Wrigley Field in Chicago, Citi Field in New York and Fenway Park in Boston before wrapping September 6 in Seattle. The Interrupters will appear as special guests on the tour.
Seattle, WAamericantheatre.org

A Wild Child’s Identity Crisis: Cherdonna Shinatra Falls Into ‘The Doll Pit’

Jody Kuehner’s irreverent, form-breaking alter ego is back with a more contemplative but no less challenging new dance-theatre-film. Watching Cherdonna Shinatra crash into A Doll’s House was the first time I ever had fun watching A Doll’s House. With her electric-lime-green, lace-bell-bottomed unitard, couture-cotton-ball hair, and makeup that lands somewhere...
tmpresale.com

Greyson Chance in Seattle, WA – presale password

The Greyson Chance pre-sale password has just been posted. While the Greyson Chance presale is underway YOU WILL have a fantastic opportunity to buy show tickets before they go on sale!!!. If you don’t get your tickets to Greyson Chance’s performance in Seattle during the presale you might not be...
425magazine.com

Seasonless Staples

Seattle-based Juliet Sander comes from a long line of family members who worked in fashion. Even her maiden name, Fabbri, loosely translates to “fabricator” in Italian, so in a lot of ways, a love for design and textiles runs deep in her blood. After a long career working in the industry as a designer for Nordstrom and professor of fashion marketing at the University of Washington (among other things), Sander decided it was time to break out on her own.
Seattle, WAThe Stranger

Drag Is Back at Julia’s

“We were closed for a year. It was a nightmare,” says Eladio Preciado, owner of Julia’s on Broadway. “But you have to figure out a way to get through it.”. Julia’s is a twenty-year neighborhood institution, with a famed drag brunch that played to a packed house before the pandemic. Now, with venues cautiously re-opening, they’ve revamped their seating and re-choreographed their shows to reduce the likelihood of transmission, opening the doors once again for audiences hungry for drag.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Rock a Little Travel

24 Hours in Seattle

If you have yet to experience America's Pacific Northwest then you must plan a visit to Seattle. Seattle has so much to offer first time visitors, no matter your interests. Those into the outdoors will love all the local parks and waterfronts in the region.
Seattle, WAtmpresale.com

Dashboard Confessional’s show in Seattle, WA – presale password

The Dashboard Confessional pre-sale password has just been posted! This is your best chance to order tickets to see Dashboard Confessional before the public!. You might not get another opportunity to see Dashboard Confessional’s show in Seattle, WA!. Dashboard Confessional show details:. Artist Presale. Start: Mon 05/17/21 11:00 am CDT.