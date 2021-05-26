Laureli shares her glossy 5-track EP 'From Seattle With Love'

Most of us are familiar with the popular site Fiverr, which allows freelancers to offer services to customers worldwide. Pop talent Laureli made use of that platform in a unique way. She wrote close to 300 songs for people, allowing her to make a living as an independent artist at just 17. It is that of kind creative ingenuity and drive that shaped her into the artist she is today. You can hear that same determined passion as she now releases her new EP From Seattle With Love.