Increase demand for ready to eat product in the food and beverages industry has led to increase the demand for the antimicrobial ingredients. The market players are majorly focusing on delivering high quality, shelf life of the antimicrobial agent to protect the product from early spoilage. These factor led to demand for the antimicrobial ingredients and is expected to impact the growth of the global market positively. According to Trends Market Research, the global antimicrobial ingredients for food packaging industry is expected to mark healthy growth over the forecast period, 2021-2028.