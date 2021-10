Around 34 billion gallons of water go down the drain every day. Could some of it be recycled into drinking water in areas where water is becoming increasingly scarce?. The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded a Tulane University microbiologist a $1.24 million grant to develop more efficient ways to test and measure viruses in wastewater so engineers can evaluate how to best eradicate them. The goal is to validate these purification treatments to set standards for future water reclamation projects.

