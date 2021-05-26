Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Raspberry-Jalapeno Gazpacho

By Vallery Lomas
rachaelraymag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis recipe originally appeared in our Summer 2021 issue. Get the magazine here. 2 packages (6 oz. each) raspberries (about 3 cups total) 4 sprigs fresh mint, leaves torn, plus more leaves for garnish. EVOO, for drizzling. Preparation. In a blender, puree the raspberries, cucumber, tomato, jalapeño, grape juice, lime...

www.rachaelraymag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Grape Juice#Food Drink#Lime Juice#Leaves#Tomato#Cucumber#Fresh Mint#Ingredients#Garnish Evoo#Drizzling Preparation#Torn Mint#Chill#Strain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesReal Simple

BBQ Chicken With Slaw

Making baked BBQ chicken at home is surprisingly simple. You'll start by baking split chicken breasts and then finish them under the broiler with a slick of your favorite sauce. Easy peasy. The real star of this recipe might just be the coleslaw, which combines the classic mix of shredded carrots and cabbage with sweet mini peppers and a mustardy dressing. It's a fresh take on a classic, crowd pleasing dinner. P.S. The slaw has a bit of sweetness from the honey, but if you'd rather it contrast with the sweet chicken, leave it out.
Recipespurewow.com

Big Raspberry-Rye Cookies

We love classic, simple treats, but it’s those sneaky, surprising ingredients that take things over the top. Take this recipe for raspberry-rye cookies—from Heidi Swanson’s Super Natural Simple—as an example. They’d be delicious on their own, but the secret ingredient makes them second-helping worthy. “My wild card ingredient in these...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Classic Coffee Cake Recipe With A Twist

Depending on who you ask, enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast isn't always acceptable. And while we fully support being able to eat cake at any time of day you please, there is a way to get around this social norm. Enter: coffee cake. Coffee cake is the perfect...
Recipesmadison

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
RecipesEpicurious

Raspberry Jam Buns With Crème Fraîche Frosting

When I was in high school, I took a weeklong bread baking intensive at the French Culinary Institute (now called the International Culinary Center). Prior to the course, anytime I saw yeast as an ingredient in a recipe, I turned the page. Yeast? It seemed over my head and too easy to mess up. What I can offer you in a condensed space is this: Don’t be afraid. It’s a tool, just like any other leavening ingredient (like baking powder). The other thing I learned, a true small victory, is that once you stop being afraid of yeast, mastering a basic yeasted dough, like the one I’ve included here, means that everything from cinnamon buns to dinner rolls is within your reach. This rendition employs raspberry jam, which is spread on top of the rolled-out dough so that when you roll it up and slice it, the jam is spiraled throughout the individual buns. Served with a generous amount of sweetened crème fraîche drizzled on top, this version is my personal favorite, but, as you’ll see, the possibilities are limitless.
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Coconut and Raspberry Jam Slices (12-Minute Recipe)

These nice coconut and raspberry jam slices are so simple and easy to prepare! All you need to do is spend 15 minutes in your kitchen and with a little effort, you will get these delicious slices. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. 40 grams (1/2 cup) desiccated coconut.
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.
Recipespurewow.com

Raspberry Glazed Almond Loaf

Trust us when we say this raspberry glazed almond loaf is an absolute must for any brunch table. Simply™ Almond Original Unsweetened and pure almond extract give it the most delicious flavor, while the raspberry glaze adds a sweet touch. And because it’s made with extra-virgin olive oil, you won’t ever be left with that dreaded dry loaf.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Babka Chocolate-Raspberry Loaf

Typically, babka is a traditional sweet bread made with a rich dough that is made for Easter Sunday in order to celebrate the Christ rising. Nowadays, chocolate-raspberry babka is one of the most popular desserts all over the world. Here is my babka chocolate-raspberry loaf recipe:. Ingredients:. For the dough:
Recipeshiltonheadmonthly.com

TOMATO AND AVOCADO GAZPACHO

Place all ingredients in a serving bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. If you prefer a smoother texture, process with an immersion blender or add all ingredients to a food processor and pulse. THE COLLEGE WOMAN'S. COOKBOOK. BY GEORGE HIRSCH JR. , CARRIE HIRSCH, BUTCH HIRSCH. The College...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Chuy's Creamy Jalapeno Dip Recipe

You can more than be forgiven for filling up on chips when you've whipped up a batch of this copycat Chuy's creamy jalapeño dip. In fact, you'll be hard-pressed not to. That said, if you only use this rich, creamy, modestly spicy, and all around delicious concoction as a dip, you're not giving the stuff its fair due. While it's great as a dip with chips or even jicama, says chef and recipe developer Miriam Hahn of YouCare SelfCare, it's "also great with tacos, burritos, pita sandwiches, taco salad, fajitas, and taquitos."
Recipesnoshingwiththenolands.com

Rhubarb Raspberry Clafoutis

This Rhubarb Raspberry Clafoutis may sound fancy, but it is very easy to make. Fresh in-season rhubarb and raspberries pair gorgeously in the clafoutis custard-like filling. Bake it to a golden brown and then serve warm cut into wedges or scooped out. This recipe is as good for breakfast or brunch as it is for dessert.
Food & Drinkspurewow.com

Pink Lemonade Bars

Mouth-puckering and buttery, lemon bars don’t need any improvement. But we went there anyway, transforming the classic dessert into a pretty-in-pink treat that’s worthy of any summer picnic. The secret isn’t food dye, but raspberry puree, which tames the tart citrus flavor and adds a berry hue. The filling is...
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

What Is Blue Raspberry, Exactly?

It's essentially summertime, which means that raspberry season is essentially upon us. If you do end up going berry picking soon, though, I sure hope you're not expecting to harvest any blue raspberries because … they're definitely not a real thing. And yet, we all hardly bat an eye when...
Recipesbellyfull.net

Easy Raspberry Sauce

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy. This sweet and silky raspberry sauce recipe is a simple condiment that comes together in minutes. It pairs perfectly with so many dessert and breakfast items, you’ll want to spoon it over everything!. If you love raspberries like we do,...
Food & Drinkspauladeenmagazine.com

No-Bake Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

This scrumptious No-Bake Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake is the sweetest way to beat the summer heat. In a medium bowl, stir together cracker crumbs, melted butter, and 2 tablespoons granulated sugar. Press mixture into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan; refrigerate. In a small saucepan, stir together cornstarch and lemon...
Recipescravingsomethinghealthy.com

Peaches and Greens Salad With Raspberry Vinaigrette

This fresh and fruity peach salad with crispy greens is ridiculously easy to whip up, and it tastes like summer. If fresh peaches are in season, and you happen to have a few that are super ripe, by all means, use them here. But it’s still a little bit early for those really perfect Southern peaches, so I used my secret ingredient.
Food & Drinksaustinfoodmagazine.com

Charred Passion Fruit & Jalapeno Margarita Recipe

The temperature outside is rising and summer is here, so now is the perfect time to brush up on your bartender skills and whip up a light and refreshing cocktail made with your favorite Tequila to pair with your favorite sweet or savory dishes. There is nothing better than a...
Recipeslivelytable.com

Low Sugar Homemade Raspberry Chipotle Dressing

Spicy, lightly sweetened raspberry chipotle dressing made with just a few simple ingredients like fresh raspberries and real honey is delicious as a dressing, dip, or marinade! (gluten-free, dairy-free) Sweet and spicy dressings are where it's at - am I right? Raspberry chipotle dressing is a classic favorite here in...