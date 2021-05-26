Cancel
NFL

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to square off on golf course in 'The Match'

By Jon Becker
East Bay Times
 6 days ago

Two Hall of Fame-bound quarterbacks who first made their mark on Bay Area fields have agreed to square off in a made-for-TV event with no footballs in sight. San Mateo's Tom Brady and former Cal star Aaron Rodgers will tee off as part of a star-studded foursome in "The Match," the fourth edition of the highly-rated charitable golf outing that last gave us Stephen Curry somehow losing to Charles Barkley in November.

