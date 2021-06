Thurston County Public Health & Social Services (PHSS) is reporting the first positive rabies bat in Thurston County, and the second overall in Washington State, this year. Owners of a cat that caught a bat sent the bat in for testing to the Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University last Thursday night. The lab reported it back as positive to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) on Monday. The owner of the cat kept her pet’s rabies vaccinations up-to-date and she did not handle the bat with her bare hands.