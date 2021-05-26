Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Neuro-oncologist joins Penn’s mission to fight brain cancer

upenn.edu
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard E. Phillips, a Presidential Assistant Professor of Neurology and member of the Penn Epigenetics Institute, is fairly new to the Penn Medicine family and the city of Philadelphia. Originally from England, Phillips made his way to the United States after graduating from medical school at King’s College London. He completed his internship at Massachusetts General Hospital, a residency in Neurology at Harvard/MGH Brigham in Boston, and a fellowship in Neuro-Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center where he stayed on as faculty. But in November 2020, he made the move to Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine.

penntoday.upenn.edu
IN THIS ARTICLE
