Von Boyáge let’s fate take its course in "Laissez Faire"
Los Angeles duo Von Boyáge drops the laid-back, easy breezy new tune "Laissez Faire." Written about having to reluctantly say goodbye to an unfortunate situation, singer Christopher Hocker speaks openly from the heart. It isn’t easy to walk away from a relationship, but if something isn’t making you happy anymore, then why try to force it? Although the narrative may seem melancholy, "Laissez Faire" actually emits a feel-good vibe, bringing a feeling of empowerment to owning your decisions in life.earmilk.com