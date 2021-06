TAMPA, Fla. (May 20, 2021)—DispatchHealth, a provider of in-home medical care, announced a partnership with AdventHealth, one of the nation’s largest faith-based health systems, to offer patients an expanded opportunity to receive care in the comfort of their own homes. The new service will help provide greater access, convenience and support for consumers and will initially be offered in several cities in Florida as well as the Kansas City metro area.