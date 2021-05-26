Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Editorial Roundup: U.S.

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 5 days ago

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. In recent months, Europe has watched impotently from the sidelines as Alexander Lukashenko brutally reasserted his illegitimate authority over the population of Belarus. The protest movement that threatened the survival of his regime after fraudulent 2020 elections has, for the time being, been subjugated: a combination of state violence, media suppression, incarceration and torture has battered a people into temporary submission. The modest sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States have had limited effect, while deepening the dependency of “Europe’s last dictator” on Vladimir Putin’s largesse and goodwill.

wtop.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Gordon
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Housing Discrimination#U S Policy#Tribune Media#National Policy#Official Policy#The European Union#Eu#Irish#Belavia#Mig#Trade Organization#Salt Lake Tribune#Minnesota Legislature#Belarusian Kgb#Silver Energy#Occupy Wall Street#Keystone#Capitol#Harvard Business Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
Country
Poland
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
PoliticsDaily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: Toughen sanctions on Belarus

In recent months, Europe has watched impotently from the sidelines as Alexander Lukashenko brutally reasserted his illegitimate authority over the population of Belarus. The protest movement that threatened the survival of his regime after fraudulent 2020 elections has, for the time being, been subjugated: a combination of state violence, media suppression, incarceration and torture has battered a people into temporary submission. The modest sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States have had limited effect, while deepening the dependency of “Europe’s last dictator” on Vladimir Putin’s largesse and goodwill.
Public HealthCNN

China counters Biden's Covid origins lab probe ... by calling for a US lab probe

Hong Kong (CNN) — US President Joe Biden's call for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus feels like déjà vu in Beijing. Just over a year ago, when Covid-19 infections were rising in the US, former President Donald Trump started to promote a then-fringe theory that the virus had escaped from a lab in Wuhan, the Chinese city where it was first detected. Beijing reacted angrily to the claim, accusing Trump of trying to scapegoat China for his own failure to contain the outbreak domestically.
Congress & Courtslawofficer.com

Lawmakers introduce bill to ban BLM flags from flying at U.S. embassies

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Last weak a leaked memo indicates Joe Biden’s State Department plans to sanction Black Lives Matter flags and banners at U.S. “Diplomatic and Consular posts.” The memo of “authorization,” first reported by Jack Posobiec at Human Events and covered by Law Officer, prefaces the guidance on BLM in relation to the recent anniversary of George Floyd’s death.
Texas Statemarketresearchtelecast.com

Democrats temporarily block reform that hinders voting rights in Texas

Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives on Sunday night managed to block, albeit temporarily, the passage of one of the most restrictive electoral laws in the United States. The document presented by the Republicans bans 24-hour voting centers, imposes new requirements for voting by mail and toughens the conditions to identify oneself, among a battery of measures that, according to defenders of civil rights, particularly harm the participation of racial minorities in electoral processes. President Joe Biden called the initiative “an attack on democracy.”
U.S. PoliticsUSNI News

It is Time for the United States to Ratify UNCLOS

Join the U.S. Naval Institute to gain access to this article and other articles published in Proceedings since 1874. Members receive this valuable benefit and so much more. 1. “The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (A Historical Perspective)." 2. “Chronological Lists of Ratifications of." 3–6. “The...
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

The Republican governor of Texas has threatened to defund his state’s legislature after state Democratic lawmakers effectively blocked passage of a sweeping elections bill that advocates have warned will significantly undermine voting rights in the state."I will veto Article 10 of the budget passed by the legislature," Governor Greg Abbott said on Twitter on Monday. “Article 10 funds the legislative branch. No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities. Stay tuned.”After midnight on Sunday, following the end of the state’s legislative session, Governor Abbott issued a statement reiterating his suppressive measure as a “must-pass emergency” item, which he will...
Congress & Courtskttn.com

Lawmakers demand speaker Pelosi investigate origins of COVID-19

Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) joined more than 200 colleagues today in calling on Speaker Pelosi to direct her committee chairs to look into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic started, the House of Representatives has held zero hearings on the origins of the virus and the Chinese Communist Party’s coverup.
U.S. Politicsoutkick.com

Democrats Trying to Rewrite Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address Line

Abraham Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address, have you read it? If not, the clock is ticking. Democrats and a handful of Republicans are supporting legislation that would rewrite the motto of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which is based on a specific quote from Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address. “To care...
Texas StateBoston Herald

Dems walk, stop Texas GOP’s sweeping voting restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democrats pulled off a dramatic, last-ditch walkout in the state House of Representatives on Sunday night to block passage of one of the most restrictive voting bills in the U.S., leaving Republicans with no choice but to abandon a midnight deadline and declare the legislative session essentially over.
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

SCOOP: Documents reveal Auschwitz gas planned for Arizona executions

The state prison in Florence, Arizona, houses the gas chamber. Built in 1949 and mothballed for 22 years, it’s been dusted off and ‘refurbished’. /Photograph: AP. ‘The Guardian’ details refurbishment of the state gas chamber. By Ed Pilkington | The Guardian. The state of Arizona is preparing to kill death...
Texas StateWorld Socialist Web Site

Texas Republicans set to pass voting restriction bill

The Texas Senate passed a bill Sunday morning that will further restrict voting rights in the state ranked as the most restrictive in the US in a recent study by Northern Illinois University. As of this writing, the Texas House of Representatives was poised to approve the bill and Republican Governor Greg Abbott was expected to sign it into law before the end of the day.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

COVID deaths plunge after major world city introduces ivermectin

Authorities create home-treatment-kit for 22 million-strong population. A citywide initiative in Mexico City to prescribe ivermectin to COVID-19 patients resulted in a plunge in hospitalizations and deaths, two studies found. Hospitalizations were down by as much as 76%, according to research by the Mexican Digital Agency for Public Innovation, Mexico’s...
ChinaPosted by
Daily Mail

Australia must 'stand for itself against the Beijing bully' because there's little it can do to get out of China's 'freezer' of punitive trade wars after pushing back against the authoritarian regime

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says there's little Australia can do to exit the Chinese 'freezer' of punitive trade measures, and should instead continue to prioritise the protection of its sovereignty. But he also warned 'gratuitous belligerence' towards Beijing was unhelpful, saying quiet diplomacy should win the day over slogans...