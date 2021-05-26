Cancel
Graham, TX

Summer Food Service Program at Graham ISD to last through June

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
newschannel6now.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - Kids in Graham can take part in the summer meal program through the month of June. It’s part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program. The free program is open to kids 18 and younger. There will be breakfast at Crestview Elementary School...

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Nonprofit fair seeks to inform community of local area opportunities

Several nonprofit organizations in Graham provide services and opportunities for those in the community and making the community aware of those services and how to utilize them is the goal of the Graham Non-Profit Community Fair Saturday. The event will be hosted by Affirming Texas Families Services and the Graham...
GISD board to track harassment in district, take action based on trends

The Graham ISD board Wednesday addressed public comments that have been made related to district incidents of bullying, harassment and discrimination made to students. In the April GISD board meeting a student of the district and their parents spoke about racial discrimination incidents which had occurred during their time at Graham High School. The speakers in April felt that little or no action was taken as punishment. The board, which must wait until the next meeting to place an item on the agenda from the public comment section, placed the item on their May meeting and president Andrea Lowery responded Wednesday. She stated the board needed to start being informed of any incidents of harassment, bullying or discrimination each month at their meetings.