Summer Food Service Program at Graham ISD to last through June

The Graham ISD board Wednesday addressed public comments that have been made related to district incidents of bullying, harassment and discrimination made to students. In the April GISD board meeting a student of the district and their parents spoke about racial discrimination incidents which had occurred during their time at Graham High School. The speakers in April felt that little or no action was taken as punishment. The board, which must wait until the next meeting to place an item on the agenda from the public comment section, placed the item on their May meeting and president Andrea Lowery responded Wednesday. She stated the board needed to start being informed of any incidents of harassment, bullying or discrimination each month at their meetings.