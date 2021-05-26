Cancel
We Looked Everywhere & Found The Best Memorial Day Dyson Deals

By Alexandra Polk
Refinery29
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day weekend is officially on the horizon — and that means it’s already time to score a Dyson on sale. The brand’s devoted and loving fandom exists for a reason — from fancy cordless vacuums to top-rated hairdryers, Dyson knows how to whip up some must-have cleaning technology, beauty tools, air purifiers, and more expensive products that are worthy of their high price tag. But, wherever your loyalty lies, we think that your next big-ticket buy should cost you a lot less than usual in honor of the upcoming holiday weekend. Below, we found brand new gadget deals over at Dyson, refurbished hairdryers on super sale at Nordstrom Rack, some price slashed air purifiers on Amazon, and more discounts all across the web. Click away at these limited-time markdowns and stock up on new luxury Dyson tech at much less fancy prices.

