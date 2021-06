Sinking money into renovations is a big move, so don't just jump right in. A few years ago, my husband and I decided to finish our basement, including putting in a full bathroom and some other features that ran up a pretty large tab. We spent some time gathering quotes from contractors before choosing one to work with. But that's not the only legwork we did before signing a contract. We also looked at other homes for sale with finished basements. Though we ultimately decided to move forward with our project, that was an important step.