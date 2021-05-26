Cancel
Green Bay, WI

Farmers' Market on Broadway kicks off for the season

By Valerie Juarez
NBC 26 WGBA
 6 days ago
With summer just around the corner, a Green Bay favorite has returned. Wednesday kicks off the first Farmers’ Market on Broadway.

From spring flowers to fresh produce, this year’s On Broadway Farmers' Market has everything you can think of.

Last year, things looked different as a result of the pandemic before returning for a short time. On Broadway, Inc. says this year they need your support more than ever.

"Last year was a tough year for a lot of them, some of the vendors were not even allowed to come because they weren't even deemed essential. This year we’re allowing like those arts and crafts vendors in," said Allie Thut, Director of Special Events, On Broadway, Inc.

Organizers say if everyone made one small purchase, it would have an amazing impact with charting the Broadway District's path to financial recovery.

This year, more than 90 vendors will line the streets, safely distanced from each other, to offer the community fresh produce, baked goods, carry out foods, coffee, teas, meats, cheeses, flowers & plants, handcrafted goods, soaps, and more.

Carol’s Candy Creation LLC is exclusively an online store which is why the owner says she’s glad to finally get some foot traffic.

“It affected a lot, I had people that were trying to contact me. They be like you know me and I’d be like no because I can’t see them or anything. It affect a lot and business slow down lot, you know people were afraid to go out and things," said Tomika Tolar, Carol's Candy Creations LLC owner.

For another vendor that sells soul food, she says without a restaurant she say this is the only way to show Green Bay their delicious food, while also making a living out of it.

“This brings out a lot of attention to us so we can tell more people about the food truck that we do have and let them know that we do have more options that what we have here today,” said Taja Morrow, Green Bay.

Below is some of the food her family sells:

Organizers also want to remind folks that early in the season produce can be a little light but they anticipate seeing some healthy asparagus, rhubarb, onions, and leafy greens.

Another reminder is that Green Bay’s City ordinance prohibits dogs and other pets at special events, which includes this market.

Farmers’ Market on Broadway runs every Wednesday through September in the Historic Broadway District.

Below are some other guidelines to keep in mind:

For more details and information on the entertainment schedule this season, click here.

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

