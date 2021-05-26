Never heard of multi-talented LeeL? That won’t be the case for long
There’s almost no information online about the enigmatic Jersey City-based singer, musician, arranger, beatmaker, DJ, and producer who calls himself LeeL, but his latest single “Reality,” available at leelbeats.com and on all major streaming platforms, suggest this multi-talented artist won’t remain an enigma much longer. LeeL has been posting tracks online, collaborating with other artists, and generating enthusiasm with bloggers like JC Music Scene for several years now. “Reality” strikes a psychedelic, ethereal vibe, with electronic melodies over sharp hip-hop beats and a smoky, laconic voc…www.njarts.net