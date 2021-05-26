Cancel
Rainelle, WV

Rainelle Council Members Hold First Reading Of No Drug Paraphernalia Ordinance

By autumn shelton wvdn
Posted by 
 5 days ago

Rainelle residents have one more chance to voice their opinion on the town’s proposed Zero Drug Paraphernalia ordinance before it becomes official.

Members of the Rainelle Town Council held the first reading of the proposed ordinance during their Monday, May 24, meeting. When it is read for a second time, it will be included in the town’s ordinance.

The ordinance, as read by council member Ron Fleshman, will read as follows:

Section 10-57 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

It shall be unlawful for any person or persons to have in their possession any items designed or marketed for the use of controlled substances.

Section 10-58 Drug Paraphernalia Defined

The following items marketed for the use or designed for the use of controlled substances are considered drug paraphernalia for the purpose stated in section 6 of the article:

— Kits marketed for use or designed for use in planting, propagating, cultivating, growing or harvesting of any species of plant for which a controlled substance may be derived.
— Kits marketed for use or designed for use in manufacturing, compounding, converting, producing, processing or preparing controlled substances.
— Isomerization devices designed for the use of manufacturing, compounding, converting or producing devices marketed or designed for use in increasing potency of any species of plant which is a controlled substance.
— Testing equipment marketed for use or designed for use in identifying or analyzing the strength or purity of controlled substances.
— Scales and balances intended or designed for use in manufacturing controlled substances.
— Diluents or adulterants (such as quinine, hydrochloride, Mannitol, dextrose and lactose) marketed for use in cutting controlled substances.
— Separation bins and sifters marketed or designed for use for removing twigs and seeds to clean or refine marijuana.
— Blenders, bowls, containers, spoons and mixing devices intended for use in compounding controlled substances.
— Capsules, balloons, envelopes and other containers marketed or designed for use in manufacturing small quantities of controlled substances.
— Hypodermic syringes, needles or other objects marketed or designed for use in internally injecting controlled substances into the human body.
— Paper of colorful design with names oriented for use with controlled or dangerous substances. White paper or tobacco-oriented paper is not covered.
— Pipes or roach clips that are used in connection with burning material such as a marijuana cigarette that has become too small or too short to be held in the hand.
— Miniature cocaine spoons or vials and bongs.

Councilmember John Wyatt stated that it is necessary to take a firm stand on this issue.

“We have compassion and empathy for those who are in addiction and we want to see the best for all of our people, but we have to begin somewhere,” Wyatt said.

He continued that if other parts of the county think that Rainelle is the epicenter of the drug problem, then places like Seneca Mental Health and the Greenbrier County Health Department should be able to set up a business in town and distribute needles or harm reduction items.

Councilmember Ron Fleshman responded that they want to bring a mobile unit to the town once a week, but that their budgets are so sparse, they can’t set up permanently as Wyatt suggested.

“We would love any help,” Wyatt responded, referring to the drug issues in the town.

He added that many people criticize what Rainelle is doing, but help is always welcome.

Acting Mayor Bill Bell stated that the council must stand for the people of Rainelle and “take the bull by the horns” to do what is right.

“It ain’t that we are not compassionate. It’s just the fact of the matter that you have to take a stand and you have to do something somewhere,” Bell stated.

The second and final reading of this ordinance will take place at the next regularly scheduled meeting of the Rainelle Town Council.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

The post Rainelle Council Members Hold First Reading Of No Drug Paraphernalia Ordinance appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Lewisburg, WV
