Park City, UT

Tomorrow is the last day to apply for a Park City Police officer job

 6 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah. — Park City Municipal has posted a job announcement to become a police officer or senior police officer.

The closing date to apply is May 27.

Apply online at Park City Jobs

Park City Municipal Corporation is an Equal Opportunity Employer
Applications for current job postings are found on parkcity.org

Individuals requesting Veteran’s preference will need to provide Human Resources with a copy of form DD214
To request an accommodation, please contact the city’s ADA Manager at 435-615-5241 .

Job Description: Park City Municipal Police Department Police/Senior Police Officer

Must be Utah POST certified with current SFO Special Functions Officer and LEO Law Enforcement Officer certification

Under direct supervision of the shift Sergeant and general supervision of the section Lieutenant, a police officer performs technical law enforcement duties through intervention and resolution of problems, enforcement of law and ordinances, maintaining order, and protecting the general welfare of the community.  Police Officers are subject to periodic review to ensure compliance and effectiveness and are expected to be self-motivated in actively supporting the Department and City’s vision and values, enforcing the law, and contributing to the community.

Required:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Utah P.O.S.T. certification
  • Computer literacy
  • Possess a valid Utah State Driver’s License
  • Ability to pass a psychological and physical evaluation
  • Ability to pass a full background investigation
  • Legally able to obtain and maintain firearms qualification
  • Ability to pass and maintain department physical agility standards and requirements
  • Must be able to work rotating shifts including holidays and weekends
  • As directed by a department supervisor or authorized City Emergency Command personnel, may be required to remain at work, or return to work from being off duty, for assigned duty in the event of an emergency or disaster
  • Must not have been convicted of any federal felony or offense punishable in Utah as a felony
  • Knowledge of criminal law and Municipal code
  • Completes and maintains necessary training and certifications in support of essential functions

Preferred:

  • All required job-related certifications must be current (or able to become current), such as, Intoxilyzer, RADAR/lidar, first aid, AED, and CPR.
  • At least two years post-high school education in criminal justice or related field
  • Ability to orally communicate in basic Spanish
  • Completed Emergency Management certifications

For Senior Police Officer:

Under minimum supervision of the shift Sergeant and general supervision of the section Lieutenant, a Senior Police Officer performs technical law enforcement duties through intervention and resolution of problems, enforcement of laws and ordinances, maintaining order, and protecting the general welfare of the community. Senior Police Officers are subject to periodic review to ensure compliance and effectiveness, and they are expected to be self-motivated in actively supporting the department and City’s vision and values, enforcing the law, and contributing to the community.

Required:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Minimum 5 years law enforcement experience
  • Utah P.O.ST. category I certification
  • Computer literacy
  • Possess a valid Utah State Driver’s License
  • Ability to pass a psychological and physical evaluation
  • Ability to pass a full background investigation
  • Legally able to obtain and maintain firearms qualification
  • Ability to pass and maintain department physical agility standards and requirements
  • Must be able to work rotating shifts including holidays and weekends
  • As directed by a department supervisor or authorized City Emergency Command personnel, may be required to remain at work or return to work from being off duty for work in the Police or other assigned department in the event of an emergency or disaster.

All required job-related certifications must be current (or able to become current), such as, Intoxilyzer, RADAR/lidar, first aid, AED, CPR, and other relevant certifications. Currently in compliance with the annual P.O.S.T. required recertification hours.

Preferred:

  • At least two years post-high school education in criminal justice or related field.
  • Residence within Park City School District Boundaries
  • Ability to orally communicate in basic Spanish.
  • Supervisory or Field Training Officer certification
  • Emergency Management Certifications

Park City, UT
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
