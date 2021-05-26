Tomorrow is the last day to apply for a Park City Police officer job

PARK CITY, Utah. — Park City Municipal has posted a job announcement to become a police officer or senior police officer.

The closing date to apply is May 27.

Job Description: Park City Municipal Police Department Police/Senior Police Officer



Must be Utah POST certified with current SFO Special Functions Officer and LEO Law Enforcement Officer certification



Under direct supervision of the shift Sergeant and general supervision of the section Lieutenant, a police officer performs technical law enforcement duties through intervention and resolution of problems, enforcement of law and ordinances, maintaining order, and protecting the general welfare of the community. Police Officers are subject to periodic review to ensure compliance and effectiveness and are expected to be self-motivated in actively supporting the Department and City’s vision and values, enforcing the law, and contributing to the community.



Required:

High school diploma or equivalent

Utah P.O.S.T. certification

Computer literacy

Possess a valid Utah State Driver’s License

Ability to pass a psychological and physical evaluation

Ability to pass a full background investigation

Legally able to obtain and maintain firearms qualification

Ability to pass and maintain department physical agility standards and requirements

Must be able to work rotating shifts including holidays and weekends

As directed by a department supervisor or authorized City Emergency Command personnel, may be required to remain at work, or return to work from being off duty, for assigned duty in the event of an emergency or disaster

Must not have been convicted of any federal felony or offense punishable in Utah as a felony

Knowledge of criminal law and Municipal code

Completes and maintains necessary training and certifications in support of essential functions

Preferred:

All required job-related certifications must be current (or able to become current), such as, Intoxilyzer, RADAR/lidar, first aid, AED, and CPR.

At least two years post-high school education in criminal justice or related field

Ability to orally communicate in basic Spanish

Completed Emergency Management certifications

For Senior Police Officer:



Under minimum supervision of the shift Sergeant and general supervision of the section Lieutenant, a Senior Police Officer performs technical law enforcement duties through intervention and resolution of problems, enforcement of laws and ordinances, maintaining order, and protecting the general welfare of the community. Senior Police Officers are subject to periodic review to ensure compliance and effectiveness, and they are expected to be self-motivated in actively supporting the department and City’s vision and values, enforcing the law, and contributing to the community.



Required:

High school diploma or equivalent

Minimum 5 years law enforcement experience

Utah P.O.ST. category I certification

Computer literacy

Possess a valid Utah State Driver’s License

Ability to pass a psychological and physical evaluation

Ability to pass a full background investigation

Legally able to obtain and maintain firearms qualification

Ability to pass and maintain department physical agility standards and requirements

Must be able to work rotating shifts including holidays and weekends

As directed by a department supervisor or authorized City Emergency Command personnel, may be required to remain at work or return to work from being off duty for work in the Police or other assigned department in the event of an emergency or disaster.

All required job-related certifications must be current (or able to become current), such as, Intoxilyzer, RADAR/lidar, first aid, AED, CPR, and other relevant certifications. Currently in compliance with the annual P.O.S.T. required recertification hours.



Preferred:

At least two years post-high school education in criminal justice or related field.

Residence within Park City School District Boundaries

Ability to orally communicate in basic Spanish.

Supervisory or Field Training Officer certification

Emergency Management Certifications

