An essay is a free-form type of the text that expresses and argues the author's position on an issue. Although essays are mostly associated with literature classes at school or homework assignments at university, some people also write them when applying for a job. For an employer, an essay is an additional way to evaluate a potential employee. It’s all because of the highly competitive job market: when there are a lot of great candidates around, you need to bring out the best of them. With the help of the essay, the employer also evaluates the candidate's communication skills: the ability to write a competent business letter, the ability to clearly state and argue his thoughts.