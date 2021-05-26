Cancel
Master of None’s third season is a slow build to a stunning finish

Cover picture for the articleReturning four years after its critically lauded second season, Netflix’s Master of None bet its shortened third season on a complete plot and format shake-up. Season 3, subtitled Moments in Love, is five episodes of varying lengths focused on the married life of character Denise, played by Lena Waithe. Having found success after publishing her first novel, Denise and her wife Alicia (Naomi Ackie) live in upstate New York in a gorgeous house, where the majority of the season takes place. (Likely a COVID-19 workaround.) Creators Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang yield the show to Waithe and Ackie, with Ansari directing the entire season. While the season conjures some beautiful moments by going deep on Denise and Alicia’s relationship, it also loses a large part of the previous seasons’ charm, which came from the eclectic cast of supporting characters.

Master Of None Season 3: Release Date, Cast and More!

Master of None is an American comedy-drama television series, which was released for streaming on November 6, 2015, on Netflix. The series was created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, and stars Ansari in the lead role of Dev Shah, a 30-year-old actor, mostly following his romantic, professional, and personal experiences.
'Master Of None' Returns With Mixed Results — And Unanswered Questions

First, we must acknowledge that the third season of Netflix's Master of None, on some level, feels like a dodge. That's because this new crop of episodes isn't focused on the character who dominated the first two seasons of the show; often-hapless actor Dev Shah, played by co-creator, co-writer and director Aziz Ansari. Instead, the third season highlights the marriage of Dev's best friend Denise, played by Lena Waithe — a supporting character featured in the second season episode "Thanksgiving," which won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy for Waithe and Ansari back in 2017 (Waithe made history as the first Black woman to win in the category).
Master of None Season 3 Featurette Reveals Special Look at Return

Netflix has released the behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming third season of Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang‘s acclaimed comedy series Master of None, which is scheduled to make its return this Sunday on May 23. The video features interviews by Ansari, Yang, and Lena Waithe as they talked about their completely different direction for the new season, which is a departure from the first two seasons. It also highlighted Ansari’s growth as a storyteller as well as the process of converting a soundstage into a unique-looking house that has depth and structure as part of the season’s overall visual story.
‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘Master of None’ Boss on Season 3’s Big Changes; Upfronts Wrap

Welcome to Episode 120 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).
On TV: 'Master of None,' 'Solos,' 'the Bite,' 'The Chi,' more...

The third season of Aziz Ansari's "Master of None" — delayed, of course, by the pandemic — arrives on Sunday, May 23, via Netflix, subtitled "Moments In Love" (as if that will go smoothly). Also Airing:. • "The Bite": Audra McDonald and Taylor Schilling star as neighbors negotiating New York...
“Master of None” smartly shifts gears for season 3

Aziz Ansari focuses his efforts behind the camera for his dramedy, making for a refreshing collaboration with Lena Waithe. After a four-year absence, Master of None returns to Netflix with a new tone and new focus, but it still grapples with the same emotional beats of the first two seasons. This time around, creator Aziz Ansari focuses his efforts behind the camera, only appearing in two brief cameos in season three’s five-episode arc. Instead, all of the action is focused on Denise (Lena Waithe) and her partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie), who are rusticating in a cottagecore fantasy that not even TikTok could call sustainable. Rather than the buzz of traffic and the cramped quarters of the city, we see Denise and Alicia’s relationship develop against the bucolic splendor of open fields and towering trees.
Aziz Ansari: Everything About ‘Master of None’ Season 3 ‘Sounds Like a Terrible Idea’ on Paper

When “Master of None” returns for its third season this month, fans will be forced to reckon with an entirely new kind of series that bears little resemblance to the previous 20 episodes they fell in love with. No wonder series co-creator Aziz Ansari says in a new Season 3 behind-the-scenes video that developing the upcoming new five-episode season was a scary endeavor. Ansari directed all five episodes of Season 3 and co-wrote each entry with Lena Waithe.
This week’s home entertainment: from Master of None to Panic

Aziz Ansari’s lauded sitcom on the perils of modern romance had the legacy of its two seasons somewhat tarnished by accusations of sexual misconduct against the writer in 2018. This surprise third series wisely takes the focus away from Ansari and instead presents a series of vignettes on Lena Waithe’s character Denise and her new relationship.
How Less ‘Sweet’ French Films Inspired ‘Master of None: Moments in Love’

It’s been four years since fans of Netflix’s Master of None last saw Lena Waithe‘s Denise and a lot has changed in that time. In Master of None: Moments in Love, a third season spinoff, the focus shifts from Aziz Ansari‘s Dev to land directly on Denise and her relationship with Naomi Ackie‘s new character Alicia. With the ups and downs of their marriage, viewers are exposed to the roller coaster nature of romance.
This Week in TV: ‘In Treatment,’ ‘Master of None,’ Finales Aplenty

The close of the September-to-May TV season is upon us, which means a huge number of season and series finales airing on the broadcast networks, along with a sizable helping of premieres on cable and streaming outlets as the summer season kicks in. Among the later are a new version of HBO’s In Treatment, season three of Netlix’s Master of None, and a Showtime block led by The Chi.
Alan Yang interview: ‘Master of None’ showrunner

“We didn’t want to do anything unless it scared us a little bit and this certainly scared us,” confesses executive producer Alan Yang. In our recent webchat, he also notes that “if there’s one commonality in all the seasons of ‘Master of None,’ it’s that Aziz Ansari and I wanted to find something that really excited us and really challenged us.”
Master of None Recap: Two to Tango

If the theme of “Moments in Love” is that relationships take work, then the lesson is that both people have to be willing to do the work to make the relationship viable. Romances don’t break down on their own, but they do splinter under the weight of unspoken expectations. At...
Master of None: Moments in Love's attempt to replicate Ingmar Bergman results in unbearably slow episodes

Ansari directs "every episode on film in long take after long take as if staging his own Ingmar Bergman series," says Caroline Framke of the third season of his Netflix series. "It’s undeniably jarring, in a good way, to see a story about a queer Black couple given the kind of treatment typically only bestowed upon white couples. And yet the stylistic gambit quickly wears out its welcome in the season’s first meandering chapter, which runs a solid 50 minutes long in fits and starts. Master of None has always indulged a conversational detour, but previous versions at least took pains to fit within a half-hour runtime, a smart limit to which Moments of Love has no attachment. It’d be one thing if the episode used its extra time wisely. Instead, it lingers on banal back-and-forths and then fast forwards through the truly seismic events that reverberate through Denise and Alicia’s lives for the rest of the season. Ansari likewise plants half his shots in one place many feet away from his actors as if to mimic the feeling of eavesdropping on someone’s most intimate moments, but it mostly just feels frustrating not to be able to see the characters more clearly. The season’s first real close-ups, in fact, don’t come until its fourth episode — which is not coincidentally focused on Ackie’s character rather than Waithe’s. This season’s iteration of Denise doesn’t feel like an older version of Denise so much as a very different one altogether, begging the question of why this couldn’t have just been a different show outside of the Master of None umbrella with Waithe playing a new character. Most notably, this Denise is much more stoic than the last, which the season acknowledges. But at some point, her total inability to express any extreme emotions in some of the most significant moments of her life just seems like a way to bypass the fact that Waithe’s range is much more limited than her scene partner’s. This also applies to the many, many minutes Ansari devotes to Denise simply sitting, staring, or eating a sandwich with no discernible nuance whatsoever. Whatever curated vibe these scenes are trying to go for, they end up feeling interminably long for the sake of it."
‘Master of None’ changes direction and focus with ‘Moments in Love’

After a four-year hiatus, “Master of None” returns in title only, with the same creative auspices but a completely different focus. The result, subtitled “Moments in Love,” shifts to Lena Waithe’s Denise character, with a five-episode “season” that essentially plays like an independent film — more drama than comedy — just diced into chapters.
Master of None Recap: What happened in season 2?

MASTER Of None returned with its third season on Netflix on Sunday, May 23. However, unlike season two, the third season of the series will revolve around a new cast and different storylines. Master of None Recap: What happened in season 2?. It's been four years since viewers have seen...