Hunter Dickinson declares for NBA Draft – but decision isn't final
The 7’1 center helped Michigan win the Big Ten regular season title and make a run to the Elite Eight – “memories that will last a lifetime,” he said.www.audacy.com
The 7’1 center helped Michigan win the Big Ten regular season title and make a run to the Elite Eight – “memories that will last a lifetime,” he said.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.https://www.audacy.com/971theticket