OGDEN, Utah – Weber State guard Isiah Brown announced on Thursday afternoon that he will hire an agent and declare for the 2021 NBA Draft. Isiah Brown spent one season with Weber State during the 2020-21 season before deciding to take his talents to the NBA and enter the draft. By hiring an agent, he will forgo his remaining college eligibility. He had the opportunity to come back for another season despite being a season after eligibility was frozen last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.