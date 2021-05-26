The Truth About What Happens If Joe Biden Dies In Office

America knew what it was taking on when it chose Joe Biden to be the 46th President of the United States. While Biden is generally in good health, at 78, Biden is the oldest president the country has had. During his last medical check, which took place before he took office, his physician, Kevin O'Connor of The George Washington University, described the then-president elect as a "healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief" (via NBC). Further, White House press secretary Jen Psaki says that the president "is so healthy, she sometimes has a hard time keeping up with him" (via Fox News).