Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, FL

State Sen. Randolph Bracy, Aramis Ayala, pursuing Central FL Congressional seat

By Issac Morgan
Posted by 
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 5 days ago

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCUdi_0aCGO3Ht00

State Sen. Randolph Bracy, a Black Democrat representing part of Orange County, had previously hinted at running for governor to unseat Ron DeSantis in 2022. In late March, he created a campaign-like website titled “Bracy for Florida.”

But now, Bracy said he’ll focus on filling the seat of U.S. Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat in Congress who has signaled that she’ll take on U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022.

State Sen. Randolph Bracy, an Orlando Democrat. Credit: Colin Hackley

“The real fight for justice and equity is in Washington, D.C. where historic, consequential debates are happening right now,” Bracy said in a written statement Tuesday.

But on Wednesday, another candidate emerged: POLITICO reported that former state prosecutor Aramis Ayala will also try for Demings’ seat.

Ayala, also a Black Democrat, served one term as the state attorney for Orange and Osceola counties. She “earned statewide attention for her battle against then-Gov. Rick Scott over the death penalty, was initially looking at running for the Senate, but she changed directions after it became clear that Demings planned to run against Rubio,” POLITICO reported.

Aramis Ayala. Credit: Wikipedia.

“I believe this is where I can best serve,” Ayala told the media outlet.

Meanwhile, Bracy said, “I am the most experienced, prepared candidate to continue the work she’s (Demings) done in Congress. This district deserves a representative who understands the day to day needs of the people and can be effective on day 1.”

He added: “Our country needs urgent action on real police reform, on voting rights, on equity funding for jobs, healthcare, education and housing for long-neglected communities. That is the fight I took on in Tallahassee and I’m ready to lead on these issues right now in Congress.”

Bracy first served in the Florida House of Representatives and then was elected to the Florida Senate in 2016.

“I will take my message of justice and equity for all to every voter in this district…I will run the kind of modern, well-funded, people-driven campaign that this district expects from their Representative in Congress,” Bracy said.

The post State Sen. Randolph Bracy, Aramis Ayala, pursuing Central FL Congressional seat appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

302
Followers
304
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Orange County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Aramis Ayala
Person
Randolph Bracy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Governor#Sen Marco Rubio#Central Fl Congressional#Black Democrat#Healthcare#The Florida Senate#Wikipedia#Osceola#Then Gov#Statewide Attention#Running#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Attempts to ban teaching on ‘critical race theory’ multiply across the U.S.

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON —From statehouses to Congress, Republicans have launched into a fight against the teaching of “critical race theory,” which just a year ago was a niche academic term. Experts in critical race theory say it’s about acknowledging how racial disparities are embedded in U.S history and society, and the concept is being mischaracterized by conservatives. […] The post Attempts to ban teaching on ‘critical race theory’ multiply across the U.S. appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
POTUSPosted by
Florida Phoenix

The path back to sanity is not so clear: Hate, venom and a former president who seems to think he’s still president

Quality Journalism for Critical Times There is way too much hate and way too much misinformation spreading across our political landscape these days. I’ve watched and written about politics for more than 55 years and never seen anything that approaches this mess. At the top of the dreadful heap is a former president who seems to think he is still […] The post The path back to sanity is not so clear: Hate, venom and a former president who seems to think he’s still president appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Senate GOP filibuster blocks commission to probe U.S. Capitol attack

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked consideration of a bill creating a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate what happened leading up to and during the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Legislation to form an investigatory panel into that attack passed the House of Representatives earlier this month, with 35 House Republicans joining Democrats in […] The post Senate GOP filibuster blocks commission to probe U.S. Capitol attack appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Florida Phoenix

President Biden proclaims a day of remembrance 100 years after 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden on Monday called upon Americans to commemorate the tremendous loss of life and security connected to the terrifying 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre “and commit together to eradicate systemic racism and help to rebuild communities and lives that have been destroyed by it.” The Tulsa proclamation came on the same day as Memorial […] The post President Biden proclaims a day of remembrance 100 years after 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PoliticsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

After tech groups file lawsuit, Gov. DeSantis defends his social media crackdown

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office has issued a rebuttal to the technology industry’s lawsuit attacking a new law that attempts to rein in social media platforms, in which he argues that citizens need protection against their “abusive, discriminatory, and/or deceptive business practices.” “The bottom line is: Big Tech is in some ways more powerful than government, […] The post After tech groups file lawsuit, Gov. DeSantis defends his social media crackdown appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Rep. Castor calls on DeSantis to veto ‘dirty energy’ bill that blocks local efforts to slow climate change

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida cities that want to cut ties with oil and gas and convert to clean energy will not be able to do so if Gov. Ron DeSantis signs House Bill 919 into law. Florida Congresswoman Kathy Castor, chair of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and others […] The post U.S. Rep. Castor calls on DeSantis to veto ‘dirty energy’ bill that blocks local efforts to slow climate change appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Proposed civics standards for FL schools don’t mention the word slavery

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following the George Floyd murder and the national discussion over “critical race theory” — which encompasses slavery, segregation and institutionalized racism — Florida’s proposed civics standards for school don’t mention the word slavery. What is mentioned is the famous phrase: “Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” That’s noted as “God-given rights expressed in the […] The post Proposed civics standards for FL schools don’t mention the word slavery appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PoliticsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

DEP Secretary Valenstein resigns; says he will continue to work in ‘environmental community’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Noah Valenstein, secretary of Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection, announced his resignation Thursday, effective on Friday, June 4. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office acknowledged late Thursday Valenstein submitted his letter of resignation on May 8 but did not make it public until he notified department employees earlier Thursday. He has worked at DEP since the administration […] The post DEP Secretary Valenstein resigns; says he will continue to work in ‘environmental community’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Conservative FL Supreme Court upholds restrictive rules for licensing medical marijuana dispensaries

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Supreme Court has upheld Florida’s regulations for medical marijuana dispensaries that benefit select companies while erecting hurdles for smaller enterprises. The court rejected arguments that the regulations violated the intent of voters who OK’d a 2016 constitutional amendment that would have allowed a wider range of companies to compete. In an unsigned opinion […] The post Conservative FL Supreme Court upholds restrictive rules for licensing medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis signs huge expansion of gambling in FL sans fanfare

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has quietly signed legislation ratifying his gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which would bring sports betting to Florida plus craps, roulette, and similar casino games if the federal government approves. The governor, who invited no press to his office when he signed the Seminole Gaming Compact with tribe chairman […] The post Gov. DeSantis signs huge expansion of gambling in FL sans fanfare appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

FL’s COVID school year: ‘A year that they will never forget — probably don’t want to ever have to repeat’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The 2020-21 academic year is wrapping up for Florida schools across the state — a relief from fears, struggles and exhaustion. Throughout the year, educators, parents and students faced disruptions in education due to quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic, stresses about academic achievement, worries about students falling behind and the threat of students or teachers […] The post FL’s COVID school year: ‘A year that they will never forget — probably don’t want to ever have to repeat’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PoliticsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Bill-signing for Gov. DeSantis’ Big Tech crackdown features atmosphere of a campaign event

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation on Monday penalizing “Big Tech” for alleged censorship of conservatives in a ceremony featuring many of the hallmarks of a political campaign appearance, including frequent outbursts of applause by an enthusiastic audience. He did so while flanked by a crowd of state legislators plus exiles from Cuba and Venezuela — […] The post Bill-signing for Gov. DeSantis’ Big Tech crackdown features atmosphere of a campaign event appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Biden urges Congress to act on policing reform after meeting with George Floyd family

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A year after George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer, his family returned Tuesday to Washington, D.C., where lawmakers have been attempting to craft a bipartisan bill to overhaul the nation’s policing laws. Congress failed to act by the anniversary of Floyd’s death — the deadline that President Joe Biden had urged lawmakers […] The post Biden urges Congress to act on policing reform after meeting with George Floyd family appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Regarding critical race theory: Can we talk about American history like grown ups?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida State University’s new president will be Richard McCullough of Harvard. Probably. The state Board of Governors must still ratify his selection when they meet in late June, and while it’s unlikely they’ll put forth another candidate, it’s not impossible. They are political animals, and higher education in Florida — as in other red states […] The post Regarding critical race theory: Can we talk about American history like grown ups? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Wins, losses during 2021 legislative session over FL’s public records, meetings laws

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The good news, according to the Florida First Amendment Foundation, is that the Legislature this year repealed a state law that allows state agencies to sue people making public-records demands. New legislation (SB 400), which still requires Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature, would end the practice by agencies of seeking declaratory judgements concerning public-records requests — […] The post Wins, losses during 2021 legislative session over FL’s public records, meetings laws appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Bill of rights for residents of manufactured housing introduced in Congress

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON—U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne is pushing for tenants’ rights to extend to residents of manufactured housing communities to protect them from predatory rent hikes. The Iowa Democrat introduced two pieces of legislation last week. One bill aims to establish a set of minimum standards and protections for tenants of manufactured housing communities, which are typically single […] The post Bill of rights for residents of manufactured housing introduced in Congress appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PoliticsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Memorial Day: A tribute to those who gave their lives serving our country

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked all Florida residents to pause for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Monday, in honor of Memorial Day. He’s also directed all national and state flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday, “in memory of the fallen heroes of our Armed Forces,” according to […] The post Memorial Day: A tribute to those who gave their lives serving our country appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

TaxWatch identifies $157.5 million in ‘budget turkeys’ improperly added to 2021-22 Florida budget

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida TaxWatch, an independent budget watchdog organization, has identified more than $157.5 million in  so-called “budget turkeys” that it says the Legislature included outside the formal rules within its $101.5 billion budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The group urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto these projects because they did not receive proper scrutiny during […] The post TaxWatch identifies $157.5 million in ‘budget turkeys’ improperly added to 2021-22 Florida budget appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Marjorie Taylor Greene comparison of mask-wearing and the Holocaust condemned by House GOP leader

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON—U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday condemned remarks by Georgia’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene comparing the wearing of masks and vaccination logos to the persecution and murder of Jews by Nazis during the Holocaust. Greene, a Republican, in an interview last week with the Christian Broadcasting Network made the comparison, according to CNN, and […] The post Marjorie Taylor Greene comparison of mask-wearing and the Holocaust condemned by House GOP leader appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
EnvironmentPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Despite some legislative action, FL’s response to rising seas and flash flooding will take some time

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida communities vulnerable to an estimated $30 billion in property damage from tidal flooding and flash flooding through 2030 will get unprecedented state help — but no time soon. First come assessments of coastal and inland areas most at risk, planning what to do about it, prioritizing approved projects, and completing the physical work. That […] The post Despite some legislative action, FL’s response to rising seas and flash flooding will take some time appeared first on Florida Phoenix.