After injury ‘setback’, Josh Atencio likely to miss another match

In Tony Annan’s final match with Atlanta United, the 2s took on Anderson Asiedu and JJ Williams of the Birmingham Legion. The 2s were riding a 4-match unbeaten streak into this matchup against one of their toughest foes. Despite being ahead of Birmingham in the standings, history pointed towards this being one of the most challenging fixtures so far. Historically, the 2s have struggled against Birmingham, failing to score in any matchup so far. With their new potent offense, the 2s hoped they could break that curse.