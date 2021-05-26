Cancel
After injury ‘setback’, Josh Atencio likely to miss another match

By Jeremiah Oshan
Cover picture for the articleIt doesn’t look like the Seattle Sounders will be getting any injured players back before the upcoming international break, after all. Although Nicolas Lodeiro had effectively been declared out already, there had been hope that Josh Atencio would be able to play in last week's game against Atlanta United. But Atencio apparently suffered a setback, didn’t feature in that game and now is also likely to be held out this weekend.

