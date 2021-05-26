Cancel
The Anthony Gargano Show 5-26-2021

Cover picture for the articleToday on The Anthony Gargano Show, Anthony is pumped for tonight’s Game 2 matchup against the Wizards. He is predicting a HUGE game from Joel Embiid and a convincing, blowout-win from our Sixers. Anthony also wants to know what a Sixers championship, this season, would mean to you as a fan. Former 76ers team president Pat Croce joins the show to discuss being tonight’s bell ringer and his memories from the 2001 Sixers’ season (0:00-46:55). Cuz and Choonis bring you today’s Morning Thoughts, which includes Anthony being bummed about this weekend’s weather forecast and Andrew telling the voice in his head to shut up. The show also discusses Wayne Gretzky leaving the Oilers franchise to join the new TNT NHL broadcast team (46:55-1:28:09). Anthony then takes a few phone calls focused mainly on the Sixers and Pat Croce. ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi joins the show to preview tonight’s Sixers/Wizards Game 2 at the Wells Fargo Center (1:28:09-2:12:11). The show then discusses the rumors surrounding Donald Trump, Robert Kraft, and Spygate. Anthony then takes a few more phone calls to finish out the show (2:12:11-2:53:13).

