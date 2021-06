On January 13, Greenville County condemned the Economy Inn on Augusta Road for the second time in three years, citing plumbing, electrical, and heating issues and a lack of smoke detectors. The 80 people who were displaced—aged 3 weeks to 80 years—had immediate needs, especially transportation and a safe place to live. Fortunately, this time local service providers had a motel displacement response plan in place so they could act quickly, even with the added challenge of COVID-19.