Gabriella LaBelle To Play Young Spielberg

“I don’t dream at night, I dream at day, I dream all day; I’m dreaming for a living.” – Steven Spielberg. It’s hard to know movies without knowing the name Steven Spielberg. The visionary director of such classics as Jaws, Indiana Jones, and E.T., Spielberg is quite possibly the most popular and influential filmmaker since the dawn of contemporary American cinema. Born in 1946, Spielberg was always fascinated by cinema and the magic it creates. From a very young age, Steven was creating short films and imagining grand set designs for his ideas. In 1969, he got his first real chance with a 7-year contract as a director, and he was the youngest director to be signed to a major Hollywood company. Due to his dedication and hard work, Spielberg rose to national acclaim just 8 years later with the release of Jaws. Being so popular and successful comes a long way, but it helps to have the help of so many other talents on your side. Spielberg has worked with many that made his film resume that much stronger, some of which include George Lucas, Richard Dreyfuss, Kathleen Kennedy, Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, and most notably, composer John Williams.