Gabriella LaBelle To Play Young Spielberg

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGabriel LaBelle (“The Predator,” Showtime’s “American Gigolo”) is in negotiations to play the lead in Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age movie (rumored to be titled “The Fabelmans”) inspired by his own formative years in Arizona. Paul Dano and Michelle Williams are set to play the boy’s parents, while Seth Rogen...

www.darkhorizons.com
