Trae Young was able to lift the Atlanta Hawks over the New York Knicks during Game 1 by hitting a floater with just 0.9 seconds remaining in regulation. — It was heartbreak at Madison Square Garden as the franchise was hoping for their first playoff win in a long time. The win was just icing on the cake for Young, who performed above expectations in his first ever postseason game to help give them a 1-0 series lead. The Hawks will have to battle it out in Madison Square Garden once again on Wednesday night. Will they be able to win both games on the road to start this series off or will the Knicks even the odds in Game 2?