Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee's Random Acts hopes to inspire acts of kindness

By WTXL Digital Staff
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jloow_0aCGNne900

The Tallahassee Chapter of Random Acts is encouraging everyone to be a little more kind this week during "Spark," the organization's annual kindness initiative.

The organization says it can be anything from making food for your neighbors or even holding a door open for a stranger.

Misty Cash says Spark is especially important this week after a difficult year of the pandemic.

“Our sole mission is kindness," said Cash. "We believe in spreading as much kindness as possible. It could be as simple as holding a door or buying coffee, it could be something like just giving a compliment to make somebody's day. Anything to spread kindness."

Cash says that if you do an act of kindness, they would love to hear your story for future events. For more information or to submit, click here .

