US wildlife managers propose protections for rare chicken

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers on Wednesday proposed federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken, saying its habitat across five states is in danger of becoming more fragmented and the effects of climate change and drought are expected to take a further toll on the species in the future.

