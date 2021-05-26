Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Editorial Roundup: U.S.

By The Associated Press
Bowling Green Daily News
 7 days ago

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. In recent months, Europe has watched impotently from the sidelines as Alexander Lukashenko brutally reasserted his illegitimate authority over the population of Belarus. The protest movement that threatened the survival of his regime after fraudulent 2020 elections has, for the time being, been subjugated: a combination of state violence, media suppression, incarceration and torture has battered a people into temporary submission. The modest sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States have had limited effect, while deepening the dependency of “Europe’s last dictator” on Vladimir Putin’s largesse and goodwill.

www.bgdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Gordon
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Housing Discrimination#U S Policy#Tribune Media#National Policy#Official Policy#The European Union#Eu#Irish#Belavia#Mig#Trade Organization#Salt Lake Tribune#Minnesota Legislature#Belarusian Kgb#Silver Energy#Occupy Wall Street#Keystone#Capitol#Harvard Business Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
Country
Poland
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Politics
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Belarus Opposition Leader Calls On US To Isolate Lukashenko

Belarus' exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on the US Thursday to impose more sanctions so as to isolate President Alexander Lukashenko, whose election win Washington considers fraudulent. "I urge you, the elected representatives of American people, to continue acting decisively. We call on the US to engage in international...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

What to expect from a possible June summit between Putin and Biden

MOSCOW — Amid sinking relations, President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin appear to be seeking a June summit while Biden is in Europe for talks with allies. Biden — who said Tuesday that it is his "hope and expectation" to meet with Putin next month — is scheduled to attend a Group of Seven summit in Britain from June 11 to 13 and then travel to Brussels for E.U. talks and a NATO summit on June 14.
Minnesota Statetennesseestar.com

Minnesota Rep. Hagedorn Condemns Biden’s ‘America Last’ Policies After Visiting Southern Border

Rep. Jim Hagedorn slammed President Joe Biden’s “America last” policies after visiting the southern border last week. “It’s like they flipped a switch and they had open borders. Before you know it, catch-and-release is back and people are literally, for all intents and purposes, being invited to the border because they know they’re going to be processed and then sent deep into the United States, and given a lot of free things as they go,” Hagedorn told Newsmax.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Nikki Haley: US corporations need to shed their China hypocrisy, practice what they preach to Americans

Everyone knows the saying, "Actions speak louder than words." We were all taught it as children, and we’ve all taught it to our children. But somewhere along the line, the leaders of some of America’s biggest companies rejected this wisdom. They’ve chosen to talk a big game about social justice at home while propping up injustice abroad, especially in Communist China. "Hypocrisy" doesn’t begin to describe it.
Presidential ElectionMedia Matters

Here are the QAnon supporters running for Congress in 2022

Research contributions from Danil Cuffe & Olivia Little. Multiple people who have expressed some level of support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, which got its start on far-right message boards, are running for Congress in 2022. The QAnon conspiracy theory, which revolves around an anonymous account known as “Q,” started...
Congress & Courtssandiegouniontribune.com

Why the only member of Congress born in Central America sleeps with a gun by her bed

WASHINGTON — She’s called the president of Honduras a narco. The president of El Salvador, she said, was a “narcissistic dictator.”. Norma Torres, the lone member of Congress from Central America, is not afraid to speak her mind — sometimes in surprising ways — about immigration, corruption and the land of her birth. Her blunt talk has drawn so much anger from one Central American leader and his followers that she sleeps with a 9-millimeter pistol at her side.
U.S. PoliticsRoanoke Times

Will: Ignoring the Constitution, Democrats want to dictate sweeping election changes in all 50 states

During the Nixon administration’s Watergate unraveling, Henry Kissinger’s mordant jest was, “The illegal we do immediately, the unconstitutional takes a little longer.” But not long, say today’s congressional Democrats. Their “For the People Act” (FTP) is 800-plus pages of provisions convenient for them and their party, some constitutionally dubious, others...
Congress & CourtsJournal

Dems’ sweeping election bill ignores Constitution

WASHINGTON — During the Nixon administration’s Watergate unraveling, Henry Kissinger’s mordant jest was, “The illegal we do immediately, the unconstitutional takes a little longer.” But not long, say today’s congressional Democrats. Their “For the People Act” (FTP) is 800-plus pages of provisions convenient for them and their party, some constitutionally dubious, others patently unconstitutional.
Congress & CourtsTurnto10.com

Could Obamacare be unconstitutional?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The Supreme Court is entering its last month of the current term, set to make some decisions on a few high-profile cases. Is former President Barack Obama’s Obamacare unconstitutional?. “It might very well be,” said Chicago attorney Karen Conti to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “The individual...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US sanctions several Bulgarian officials over corruption

The U.S. announced Wednesday it is sanctioning several former and current Bulgarian officials for supporting what the State Department called “significant corruption.”. State Department spokesperson Ned Price announced the U.S. is blacklisting former Bulgarian public officials Alexander Manolev, Petar Haralampiev, Krasimir Tomov, and Delyan Slavchev Peevski, as well as current Bulgarian public official Ilko Dimitrov Zhelyazkov.
Presidential Electiontucson.com

National Opinion: Why we must preserve our freedom to vote

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Although we’ve made significant progress over the last two centuries to expand the freedom to vote, self-interested politicians in numerous states are trying to turn back the clock to a dark period in our history and create significant barriers to voting for certain Americans, especially Black and brown voters.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Reparations Bill for African American Descendants of Slavery Advances Through Congress for First Time in History

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Reparations. A word known, but not often talked about in the mainstream [media]. However, this changed two summers ago during Juneteenth 2019 [June 19, 2019] due to the U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties. In this committee, both Republican and Democratic congressional members were addressed by a panel of Reparation experts advocating for House Resolution Bill 40: Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act (HR-40).
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Arizona Mirror

The conservative constitutional argument against D.C. statehood is a red herring

On April 22, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Washington, D.C. Admission Act. If signed into law, this bill would admit the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth as our 51st state and finally extend congressional representation to its more than 700,000 residents.  The post The conservative constitutional argument against D.C. statehood is a red herring appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
POTUSCNN

Donald Trump is getting worse

(CNN) — The evidence is everywhere. CNN's Dana Bash reported Thursday morning that former President Donald Trump is "more obsessed than ever with the 2020 election," with one former Trump aide telling her that the former President is only listening to "the bottom of the bottom of the crazies in the barrel."
Congress & Courtsfox26houston.com

Bill to ban BLM flag at US embassies introduced by House Republicans

WASHINGTON - Republicans in the House of Representatives have introduced the Stars and Stripes Act of 2021, which is designed to prohibit certain "political" flags, like the Black Lives Matter flag, from flying at diplomatic and consular posts around the world. This comes after the State Department issued a memo...
Michigan StatePosted by
Michigan Advance

How QAnon is seeping into Michigan GOP politics

QAnon has found a home in Michigan. The right-wing conspiracy theory — which is rooted in anti-Semitic tropes and revolves around former President Donald Trump hunting down and eventually killing Democratic politicians and wealthy liberals who lead double lives as Satan-worshipping cannibals running a child sex trafficking ring — is increasingly spreading from the fringes […] The post How QAnon is seeping into Michigan GOP politics appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

New poll: Voters oppose Biden's Iran strategy

As the Biden administration seeks to re-enter the failed 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a new survey from the nation’s largest pro-Israel group gives cause for pause. In a survey of 800 people conducted between April 26 and April 29 by GS Strategy Group, 40% of respondents self-identified as Democrats, 34% as Republicans, and 20% as independents. Out of that dataset, 65% of respondents said that the Trump administration’s "maximum pressure" campaign, which has deprived Iran of funding to support terrorism and other malign activities, should remain in place. Democrats support that stance by a 31-point margin, while Republicans do so by 66 points and independents by 43 points.