It was the 1960s, and revolution was in the air. For French filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard, cinema was the way to express ideas artistic, political and otherwise. He opened the decade with Breathless, a free-flowing anarchic take on cinematic language that was as steeped in form as it was liberated from it. Ten years and 20 features later, Godard ushered in the ’70s by turning his back on conventional narrative and cofounded a radical filmmaking collective. Along the way, he rewrote the cinematic playbook and made about a dozen masterpieces.