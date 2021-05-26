“Infinite” Hits Paramount+ June 10th

"Was she running from the past… Or racing back towards it?" Warner Bros has unveiled the first trailer for a sci-fi romantic thriller titled Reminiscence, the feature directorial debut of screenwriter Lisa Joy (of "Westworld", "Pushing Daisies", "Burn Notice"). After delays and new dates, WB has reset this to open in theaters (and on HBO Max) at the end of August this year. A scientist discovers a way to relive your past and uses the technology to search for his long lost love. His life changes forever when he meets Mae, but when a different client's memories implicate her in a series of violent crimes, he must delve through the dark world of the past to uncover the truth about the woman he fell for. Sounds a bit like the plot of Minority Report, doesn't it? Reminiscence is also produced by Jonathan Nolan, as well as Michael De Luca, Lisa Joy, and Aaron Ryder. The cast features Hugh Jackman & Rebecca Ferguson as Nick & Mae, with Thandiwe Newton, Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis, Natalie Martinez, Brett Cullen, & Teri Wyble. I've been waiting to see some footage from this and it looks just ravishing. I'm always down for mixing sci-fi and love. Enjoy.