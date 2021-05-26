Cancel
“Infinite” Hits Paramount+ June 10th

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount Pictures has set a June 10th premiere day on Paramount+ for the Mark Wahlberg-led and Antoine Fuqua-directed sci-fi action movie “Infinite”. Ian Shorr pens this adaptation of the 2009 novel “The Reincarnationist Papers” which follows a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and known as ‘The Infinite’.

www.darkhorizons.com
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Infinite’: New Teaser For Mark Wahlberg/Antoine Fuqua Sci-Fi Thriller Reveals Paramount+ Exclusive Release Date

Paramount+ may have the market cornered on Star Trek, but if the streaming service is going to compete with the big boys, it’ll need some major league blockbusters to attract subscribers. Paramount hopes they have one in Infinite, the sci-fi film from Antoine Fuqua and Mark Wahlberg which has been confirmed to be a Paramount+ exclusive beginning Thursday, June 10th.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Mark Wahlberg's Sci-Fi Thriller 'Infinite' Coming to Paramount Plus This Summer

“Infinite,” a sci-fi thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Antoine Fuqua, will arrive on Paramount Plus in time for summer. The film is scheduled to release on June 6. Originally set to premiere theatrically in August, Paramount announced earlier in May that “Infinite” would skip the big screen and...
MoviesCollider

Mark Wahlberg's Sci-Fi Action Movie 'Infinite' Unveils Release Date on Paramount+

Paramount has announced that Mark Wahlberg's sci-fi action movie Infinite will begin streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 10. Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) directed the big-budget film, which explores the concept of reincarnation through spectacular visuals and nuanced characters who must use their memories and skills from past lives to ensure the future.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Evil’ Season 2 Trailer: The CBS Hit Expands Its Dark Origins for Paramount Plus

Michelle and Robert King’s creepy CBS drama “Evil” is getting a second season after first premiering in 2019. But this time, the series that wrangles with the presence of evil in the everyday is rolling out on Paramount Plus. The 13-episode Season 2 will begin rolling out on the streaming platform June 20. Ahead of the premiere, watch the first trailer for the new season below.
Moviesfangirlish.com

See The Trailer For ‘Infinite’

Do you believe in past lives or do you believe that you only live one life? It’s an age old question, one that people have many different opinions on. We’re not sure where we land on the question, but we do know that we enjoy a good movie take on past lives.
MoviesComing Soon!

Mark Wahlberg Discovers Reincarnation in Paramount+’s Infinite Trailer

Paramount+ has released the official Infinite trailer for Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming sci-fi action feature, starring Oscar-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg (The Departed). The long-in-development film is scheduled to make its debut on June 10, exclusively on Paramount+. The video begins with Wahlberg’s Evan McCauley as he gets interrogated at gunpoint by...
MoviesJanesville Gazette

New on DVD: Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani are 'Lovebirds' on the run

A movie about a normal couple that find themselves at the center of a murder mystery tops the DVD releases for the week of June 8. "The Lovebirds": Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani star as Leilani and Jibran, a couple on the rocks after years of dating who have their lives upended while driving one day. Their car is commandeered and used to commit a vehicular homicide, setting them on a dangerous journey to clear their names of the murder.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Max Minghella

Max Minghella, Flea, Samara Weaving Join Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie in ‘Babylon’. Damien Chazelle’s ode to the golden age of Hollywood, Babylon, is filling out its sprawling cast as it heads into production later in June. Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel…
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Katherine Waterson cast in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon

Damien Chazelle has cast another role in his upcoming 1920s Hollywood drama Babylon as Deadline reports that Katherine Waterson (Fantastic Beasts) is set to star in the period drama. Waterson joins a cast that includes Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad), Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood), Diego Calva...
TV ShowsThe Guardian

Robin Wright

First look review Land review – Robin Wright heads into the wild for tame drama. The actor makes a muted directorial debut with a conventional film about a woman going off the grid after a devastating tragedy. From raw drama to foot trauma: the best of Sundance 2021. Films from...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Damien Chazelle’s Babylon adds Max Minghella, Samara Weaving, Flea and more

Hot off the heels of Katherine Waterson’s casting, Damien Chazelle’s Babylon has added several more actors to its cast. Joining the upcoming film are Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), the Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ bassist Flea, Lukas Haas (The Violent Heart), Rory Scovel (Physical), Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight), P.J. Byrne (Big Little Lies) and Damon Gupton (Black Lightning).
MoviesFirst Showing

Hugh Jackman & Rebecca Ferguson in Sci-Fi 'Reminiscence' Trailer

"Was she running from the past… Or racing back towards it?" Warner Bros has unveiled the first trailer for a sci-fi romantic thriller titled Reminiscence, the feature directorial debut of screenwriter Lisa Joy (of "Westworld", "Pushing Daisies", "Burn Notice"). After delays and new dates, WB has reset this to open in theaters (and on HBO Max) at the end of August this year. A scientist discovers a way to relive your past and uses the technology to search for his long lost love. His life changes forever when he meets Mae, but when a different client's memories implicate her in a series of violent crimes, he must delve through the dark world of the past to uncover the truth about the woman he fell for. Sounds a bit like the plot of Minority Report, doesn't it? Reminiscence is also produced by Jonathan Nolan, as well as Michael De Luca, Lisa Joy, and Aaron Ryder. The cast features Hugh Jackman & Rebecca Ferguson as Nick & Mae, with Thandiwe Newton, Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis, Natalie Martinez, Brett Cullen, & Teri Wyble. I've been waiting to see some footage from this and it looks just ravishing. I'm always down for mixing sci-fi and love. Enjoy.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Now streaming: ‘Oslo,’ ‘Raya and the Last Dragon,’ third ‘Conjuring,’ Stephen King’s ‘Lisey’s Story’

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. “Oslo” (2021, TV-MA) dramatizes the true story of the Norwegian couple (played by Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott) who secretly conducted peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization in 1993. J.T. Rogers adapts his Tony Award-winning play and Bartlett Sher, who directed the Broadway stage production, directs. (HBO Max)
MoviesICV2

MERGED WARNERS GETS NAME; KILAR'S FATE; AMAZON-MGM FORMALIZED; 'TOMORROW WAR', SPONGEBOB SPIN-OFF TRAILERS; MORE 'SANDMAN' CASTING

Geek showbiz news and trailers have been pouring in and we round it all up here. David Zaslav, currently Discovery CEO and the future CEO of the company formed by the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery (see "WarnerMedia Deal Deets") announced the name of the new company to WarnerMedia employees from the studio lot in Burbank Tuesday. The new company will be called Warner Bros. Discovery, and initially be accompanied by "the stuff that dreams are made of," a line from Warner Bros. film Maltese Falcon.
Movies/Film

‘Babylon’: Samara Weaving Joins Her Doppelganger Margot Robbie in Damien Chazelle’s 1920s Hollywood Drama

There are plenty of celebrity doppelgangers in Hollywood you’re probably positive you’ve never seen in the same room before. Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain. Dermot Mulroney and Dylan McDermott. And of course, the cadre of blonde-haired, big-eyed women who all kind of look like Margot Robbie. But now we’ll get to see one of Robbie’s doppelgangers show up in the same room as her, with the casting of Samara Weaving in the Damien Chazelle-directed 1920s Hollywood drama Babylon, which already stars Robbie and Brad Pitt.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Firestarter: First Image From Blumhouse King Adaptation Revealed

Firestarter is in production now from Blumhouse, and today they revealed a first look still of Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who will be playing Charlie in the film. The Stephen King adaptation is being directed by Keith Tomas (The Vigil). The script is being written by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills, Rectify), who will also executive produce. Jason Blum and Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman will produce. Martha De Laurentiis, who was an associate producer on the 1984 version of Firestarter that starred a really young Drew Barrymore as Charlie, will executive produce. Zac Efron and Michael Greyeyes will star in the film. Check out the first look at Charlie down below.