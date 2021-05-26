The Government Proposes A Reporting Requirement For Large Cryptocurrency Transactions To The IRS But Will It Work?

President Biden recently announced his proposal to vastly expand the size and authorities of the Internal Revenue Service. The expansion would require an additional $80 billion in Congressional funding over the next 10 years. If passed, the IRS would hire an additional 87,000 workers over the next decade, doubling its current size. It would also require banks, payment services — such as PayPal and Venmo — and cryptocurrency exchanges to report client account information to the IRS, including cash inflows and outflows.