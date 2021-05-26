The Government Proposes A Reporting Requirement For Large Cryptocurrency Transactions To The IRS But Will It Work?
Last week, the Treasury Department issued a report laying out President Joe Biden’s plans for improving tax compliance. One topic the report addressed was the growing crypto economy and its potential use for tax evasion. It recommended that the IRS receive additional funding to upgrade its information technology and that all business transactions involving cryptocurrency exceeding $10,000 should be reported.abovethelaw.com